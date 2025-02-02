Milos Kerkez sends new Liverpool message and issues statement amid Arne Slot comments

Milos Kerkez featured for Bournemouth as they were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All eyes were on Milos Kerkez as Liverpool faced AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Reds had to battle to a 2-0 victory as they moved nine points clear at the summit of the table. A Mo Salah double either side of half-time earned Arne Slot's side all three points on the south coast. Liverpool were expecting a physical test - and that's exactly what they got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth have been one of this season's surprise packages and have thrust themselves into European contention. The Cherries have made the Vitality Stadium a fortress, having taken the scalps of Arsenal, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. But they were unable to triumph over Liverpool, although the home side did have their chances. Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in inspired form while Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier struck the woodwork.

Close friends

Kopites aplenty would have kept an eye on Kerkez, who has been heavily linked with a switch to the Reds. The buccaneering left-back has been in flying form this season for Bournemouth and touted as a possible successor to Andy Robertson in some quarters. Kerkez has been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool where he would unite with Hungary team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai.

Kerkez and Reds midfielder Szoboszlai are extremely close friends. On their respective Instagram stories, both have posted a photo posing together after the game while Kerkez uploaded pictures of them doing battle during the game.

The 21-year-old has also posted a new four-word message after the encounter which said: "Keep pushing and growing."Meanwhile, Kerkez simply commented with a love heart on Szoboszlai's Instagram post after he said: "Going home with 3 points today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez’s attacking threat down the left flank resulted in Liverpool head coach Arne Slot adjusting his tactics. Slot deployed centre-midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wider to stop Kerkez’s prowess, which allowed Salah to stay higher up the pitch. It paid dividends, with Salah’s double moving him to sixth on the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list (178) with Frank Lampard’s record surpassed and now Sergio Aguero (184) in his sights).

Slot responds to Kerkez links

Slot was asked after the game about whether he would be interested in signing the 21-year-old in the future. He is a player who Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes knows well, having signed Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar for £15.5 million when he was in his role as technical director at Bournemouth.

Anfield chief Slot played down such suggestions, though. He said: “I don’t think I have to talk about players that we are interested in, let alone a player from Bournemouth. He’s playing over here and having a great season as many other players are as well.

“That shows you how good of a manager you have and a sporting director you had and maybe still have. But he brought in very good players and this manager works with them incredible way because he brings the best out of every single player including the one you mentioned. But I’m not talking about an individual. They are all bringing the best out of their game at the moment.”