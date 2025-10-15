Liverpool's Hungarian midfielder Milos Kerkez (R) and Liverpool's Northern Irish defender Conor Bradley take part in a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on July 24, 2025, ahead of a friendly exhibition football match against AC Milan which will be played on July 26. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai’s late goal earned Hungary a 2-2 draw against Portugal but Liverpool team-mate Milos Kerkez had a difficult evening.

Dominik Szoboszlai yet again came to Hungary’s as their 2026 World Cup dream continued.

The Liverpool midfielder bagged a 91st-minute equaliser to earn his country a 2-2 draw against Portugal in Group F. With the Republic of Ireland earning a 1-0 win over Armenia, Szoboszlai’s late intervention meant that Hungary remain second in the pool and ensured Nations League champions Portugal dropped points for the first time in qualifying.

Szoboszlai is Hungary’s captain and talisman as he underlined his importance to the team again. Not only did he bag late on but his corner provided the assist for Attila Szalai’s opener in the eighth minute.

Szoboszlai earns rave reviews

Unsurprisingly, those watching on were highly impressed by the Liverpool man’s performance. He has arguably been the Reds’ best player so far this campaign despite a stuttering start to 2025-26. The 24-year-old has operated in both holding and advanced midfield roles, as well as being deployed as a makeshift right-back.

Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport handed Szoboszlai a 7/10 player rating and commented: “He started actively, showing his humility when he positioned himself at right-back on the baseline and scored with his head.

“He brilliantly delivered the corner kick, and he put the ball on Attila Szalai's head. His next corner kick was also ingenious, bringing Bolla Bendegúz into a shooting position. In the 55th minute, he could have headed it, but the attempt was not strong, the goalkeeper was able to save it. He really wanted it now, and ran a lot like a true leader. Fifty ball touches, 90 per cent pass accuracy, and in the end, a goal worth a point!”

Kerkez issues

While Szoboszlai has thrived for Liverpool so far, his compatriot Milos Kerkez has had a soft launch to his Reds career. The left-back joined from AFC Bournemouth for £40 million in the summer transfer window. Kerkez was one of the best full-backs in the Premier League last season and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

But despite playing in 11 of the Reds’ 12 games in all competitions so far, Kerkez has had a mixed opening to his time at Anfield. And it appears that the 21-year-old had similar struggles for Hungary against Portugal.

Nemzeti Sport delivered Kerkez a match rating of only 5/10 and that he was partly to blame for both of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals before he was substituted in the 79th minute.

The outlet said: “He did not take much forwards, if he accompanied the attack along the line and received the ball, he mostly passed it backwards, to the inner defenders. Even so, only 73 per cent of his passes went to the right place until the break, before the first Portuguese goal he was not offside because of him, he stepped back too much before the pass, before the second home goal he also seemed confused, then he stepped out and they scored from his position. After the break he tried to pass, he was more active, but the game did not really work for him.”

Will Kerkez start against Manchester United?

Szoboszlai and Kerkez will now return to Merseyside as Liverpool prepare to recommence their campaign when they host fierce foes Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. The former is almost certain to start, especially with Wataru Endo an injury doubt having pulled out of Japan’s squad and Ryan Gravenberch picking up a minor issue on Holland duty.

But whether Kerkez keeps his spot remains to be seen. Andy Robertson is still to start in the Premier League this campaign and has been pushed down the pecking order because of Kerkez. Robertson would provide significantly more experience yet he struggled in Scotland’s 2-1 win over Belarus.