Liverpool and Newcastle United meet at St James' Park on Monday night amid the transfer saga surrounding Alexander Isak

Games between Liverpool and Newcastle United rarely need much introduction but the current transfer saga surrounding Alexander Isak means Monday’s meeting between the sides has a huge element of extra spice added to it.

The Reds drew 3-3 with the Magpies in the north east last season, with Isak scoring and assisting in that game. He will play no part this evening, however, as he pushes for a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have seen a £110m bid rejected for the Sweden international, with Newcastle valuing him in the region of £150m. Isak released a bombshell statement last week accusing Newcastle of broken promises and insisted he cannot continue at the club.

The Magpies responded with their own statement, insisting they do not foresee the conditions of a sale being met this summer. Newcastle have offered Isak a new deal with a release clause for 2026 but he has refused to sign it.

Newcastle United braced for second Alexander Isak bid

After seeing their £110m bid for Isak flatly rejected, Liverpool have backed away from a deal and not returned with a second offer. The Reds appear unwilling to meet Newcastle’s £150m demands for the player.

According to the i Paper, however, Newcastle do not believe the Reds will hold their position of not bidding again and the Magpies are braced for a second bid from Anfield after the clash between the clubs on Monday night.

It is noted in the report that “given the dwindling amount of time left in the transfer window” a new offer is unlikely to be successful. The report also claims that Newcastle’s position with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules means the club require a big sale ‘soon.’

If Isak does stay this month, they will be required to make a big sale in January or next summer.

What Eddie Howe has said about Alexander Isak

Speaking about the striker’s situation, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Friday: "I haven't seen him this week but when I see him we speak as normal, there are no issues there.

"It's a difficult situation from both sides and it's far from ideal for both parties.

"When we bump into each other we speak, but as I say I've not seen him this week as he's training later on and detached from the group. We will catch up at some stage and hopefully speak soon."

He added: “He's contracted to us, he's our player. My wish is that he would be playing on Monday night with us. But he won't be and that's regrettable.

"I have no doubt about how the players will feel. They will feel the same way I do. Alex is a fantastic player, he's a good person, a good character and a good lad.

"If Alex wanted to come back and play for us, the players would welcome him."