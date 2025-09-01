Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 07, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will not allow one of their players to leave before the deadline as they do not believe there is enough time to complete a move

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have not given Joe Gomez to fly to Italy to complete a proposed move to AC Milan, it has been claimed.

The Reds are looking to complete a deadline day deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but Eagles boss Oliver Glasner is insistent on keeping the England international at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Sky Sports News have reported that AC Milan have submitted an official offer for Gomez but a deal is unlikely to be done before the deadline. The Reds would only allow Gomez to leave if a deal had been done for Guehi.

Not enough time for Joe Gomez to complete AC Milan move

A deal for Guehi is still possible but now AC Milan and Liverpool feel not enough time is left for Gomez to move to the Italian club. The report explained: “The deal was entirely dependent on Liverpool completing a deal for Guehi to move to Anfield from Crystal Palace - and while that transfer is still active, both sides feel there is not enough time to complete the necessary logistics to do the Gomez move after Guehi.

“Gomez was poised to fly to Italy, but Liverpool have not given him permission to do so.”

Milan and Liverpool held talks late into Sunday night and a move was said to be close before the Reds pulled the plug on the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot keen to keep Joe Gomez and sign Marc Guehi

Crucially, it is noted that Arne Slot wants both Gomez and Guehi in his squad for the upcoming campaign. Liverpool have sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer and questions remain over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future.

He has just one year left on his deal at Anfield and as things stand a fresh agreement is not close. The Frenchman is also facing a potential injury after he was forced off in the latter stages against Arsenal.

The Reds have signed Giovanni Leoni this summer but if Konate were to leave in 12 months it would leave Liverpool with Van Dijk, Guehi and Leoni as their central defensive options - if Gomez was to depart.

Speaking after Sunday’s win over Arsenal, Slot said of potential deadline day business: “I always add to that 'for the right money and the right player' but I don't know if that's happening at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm just getting my emotions right after winning the game. I will hear probably tonight if anything will happen. If you look at Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones coming in today, it tells you that we already have a strong squad."

Virgil van Dijk has also expressed a desire to see Gomez remain at Liverpool once the deadline passes.