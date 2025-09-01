Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are set for a busy deadline day with players poised to come in and out of the club in the final hours of the window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serie A side AC Milan are said to be confident of agreeing terms to sign Joe Gomez from Liverpool on deadline day - if the Reds complete a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Reds have made an offer of £35m plus £5m in add-ons to Palace as they aim to wrap up a late deal but Eagles boss Oliver Glasner is eager to keep Guehi, despite the player entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He currently has no plans to pen fresh terms, leaving Palace with a choice to make that sees them lose him now for a transfer fee or for nothing in 12 months. He featured and scored for the Eagles on Sunday evening as they won 3-0 at Aston Villa.

Interest in Guehi has raised questions over Gomez’s future. He has been linked with a switch to Selhurst Park and AC Milan.

AC Milan confident of getting Joe Gomez deal done if Liverpool sign Marc Guehi

Giving an update on the player’s future, Fabrizio Romano said on X: “AC Milan are confident to agree terms with Liverpool for Joe Gomez… …as soon as Liverpool get deal done for Marc Guehi, if Palace approve it.”

In a later update he said: “Joe Gomez to AC Milan also likely exit if the defender approves the move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez showed his value to Liverpool on Sunday during the win over Arsenal with an impressive cameo to help the Reds keep a clean sheet. He was introduced in place of the injured Ibrahima Konate and made seven clearances and won three out of three aerial duels.

That was more than any other Liverpool player against the Gunners despite coming on in the 79th minute. The defender is the longest-serving player in the squad. BBC Sport has reported that Liverpool will not consider any loan proposals for Gomez but a permanent exit has not been completely ruled out.

Virgil van Dijk wants ‘outstanding’ Joe Gomez to stay

“It’s a very good question, because when he came on in the circumstances he is in personally, he was outstanding,” said Van Dijk after the win over Arsenal.

“Obviously I speak to him quite a lot, so I know it wasn’t easy, but that says a lot about him as a person, as a player, only appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a good friend of mine, I’m just pleased for him that he could do it today. Let’s see, hopefully he can do a lot more for us this season.

“He’s my friend, of course I want him to stay. But it doesn’t work like that. I’m not the boss. It’s not a friendly business. It’s the highest world that we live in.

“Let’s see what happens. Of course I want him to stay, as a friend and as a player.”

Van Dijk and Gomez formed a strong partnership during the 2019-20 campaign as the Reds clinched their first Premier League title.