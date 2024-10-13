Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. | Getty Images

Liverpool have made a strong start to the new Premier League season

Liverpool are sat top of the Premier League table after winning six of their first seven league games. They won 1-0 away at Crystal Palace last time out.

The Reds are back in action after the international break with a home clash against Chelsea next Sunday. In the meantime, here is a look at where they are predicted to finish come the end of the campaign based on data collected by Opta...

1. Man City

2. Arsenal

3. Liverpool

4. Chelsea

5. Aston Villa

6. Brighton and Hove Albion

7. Newcastle United

8. Fulham

9. Tottenham Hotspur

10. Nottingham Forest

11. Brentford

12. West Ham

13. AFC Bournemouth

14. Manchester United

15. Leicester City

16. Everton

17. Ipswich Town

18. Crystal Palace

19. Southampton

20. Wolves

Opta has predicted that Liverpool will miss out on the title at the expense of Manchester City. They expect Arne Slot’s side to finish 3rd behind Arsenal and inside the top four along with Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves down in a lowly 9th position, whilst Manchester United are in 14th. Newly promoted Leicester City and Ipswich Town are predicted to stay up along with Everton, with Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves dropping into the Championship.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will want to keep their momentum going with a win over Chelsea in their next match. Their loss at home to Nottingham Forest has been their only blip so far this term.

Slot has had this to say about Liverpool’s impressive start: “It’s actually also quite special if you know how many great managers Liverpool had. But I also said last week I think that I hope they don’t only remember me in one, two, three, four, five years only for this. We are hoping to do more special things than this. And it also says the luck I had that I inherited a very good squad and very good staff to continue getting the results that Jürgen [Klopp] had here as well.”

Regarding their defensive record, he added: “There’s a lot going into this, there’s a lot of answers to tell you to give you a good answer. But one of the things is, I think you saw today (against Crystal Palace) how much we controlled the first 60 minutes. Then we had for 15 to 20 minutes a difficult spell.

“And then in the last 10 minutes we took control again. We took control by having a very good build-up and that helps to also tire – I don’t know if that’s the way you say it – but tire the opponents because they have to defend a lot, they have to run a lot to make it difficult for us. And then the work-rate our attackers and midfielders put in is also extraordinary, and that combination with a few other things – because it’s also the quality of the centre-backs and the goalkeeper – leads to so many clean sheets.”