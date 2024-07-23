Liverpool FC transfer news | Getty Images

Finding bargains in the current transfer market landscape is a hugely difficult task but there is one player that has become available that fits such a description.

Chelsea’s decision to leave Trevoh Chalobah out of their summer pre-season tour of America has left many Blues fans with a sour taste in their mouth. The academy graduate, who has been at the club since the age of eight, has reportedly been told to stay in London as they are looking to sell him to raise funds.

It’s another scathing indictment of how Chelsea are run but, on the other hand, it is an opportunity for plenty of clubs to pick up a versatile, experienced and hungry defender who will be keen to prove himself if he completes a (likely) move away. For Liverpool, Arne Slot is still assessing his squad ahead of his debut campaign in charge, but defenders have been linked.

They already possess four senior centre-backs but there are some points to consider; Virgil van Dijk has entered the final year of his deal while Joe Gomez spent the majority of last season playing at full-back, covering on both flanks. Jamie Carragher was also famously quoted as saying Liverpool ‘need to buy’ another centre-back following their Merseyside derby defeat to Everton back in April and Jarell Quansah has had just one year at the top level, but he shows tremendous promise.

There have been reports of youngster Sepp van den Berg impressing in pre-season so far - the Dutchman returned from a successful loan spell at Mainz last season with a point to prove. However, there have been links with a move to PSV Eindhoven which casts doubt over his future.

Chalobah could be available in the region of £25m which is the fee that the Telegraph reported in late-May. Compared to some of their other targets that are asking for double in terms of price tags, the Chelsea figure looks like a relative bargain. For example, Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio would cost a minimum of £50m, according to reports in Portugal, yet, he hasn’t had half the experience that the English defender has had in European football.

He was also one of Chelsea’s best players in their best run of form of last season under Mauricio Pochettino. The 25-year-old’s figures prove he is a brilliant signing in waiting for a top club; he ranked in the 81st percentile for clearances, 99th for passes blocked, 99th for tackles won in the attacking third and 99th for fouls committed.