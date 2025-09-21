Peter Crouch was in attendance on Saturday as Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Crouch was raving about one particular Liverpool player on Saturday as his former side beat Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring early on with a sublime finish across Jordan Pickford after a pass from Mohamed Salah. The Dutchman then turned provider as he played a perfectly-weighted pass for Hugo Ekitike who timed his run brilliantly and finished through the legs of Pickford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton did pull a goal back in the second half but the Reds held on for all three points as they made it five wins from five in the defence of their Premier League title. While at Anfield, Crouch raved about Gravenberch as he had a hand in both goals along with his usual midfield work.

Gravenberch has started the season in fine form for the Reds and also scored in the 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Peter Crouch hails Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

“I mean, he’s got absolutely everything,” said Crouch on TNT Sports coverage.

Asked if he felt Gravenberch was one of the best midfielders in the world, the ex-Reds striker responded: “I’d put him in that bracket without a doubt. When I look at the midfielders globally, there are some fantastic ones but he’s right up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has only had one full season in the number six role, he can play in an eight kind of role and he can do both jobs in one position. He is on the road to becoming one of the best in the world if not the best.”

Former Everton and Wolves defender Joleon Lescott was also on punditry and he followed Crouch’s comments, adding: “I agree. I think if you are one of the best midfielders in the Premier League then you are one of the best in the world. If he continues along this trajectory then he’ll definitely be talked about as one of the best.”

Ryan Gravenberch opens up on flying start to Premier League season

Gravenberch revealed after the game it was Liverpool boss Arne Slot who gave him the confidence to take his game to the next level. He told the official club website after the win over Everton: “It’s the coach that gives me the confidence.

“This season we have more freedom in the midfield. Last season I was only on the six, like deep, deep. Now I can go more forward, which you saw today. My strength is also there. I’m happy with that and also happy with the goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We know we have a good group. We bought players as well, really good players, so we know it’s not only the starting XI, it’s the whole team. We are like a family, so we push each other. You see now for example, Hugo scored today and then [Alexander] Isak comes in and gives his all. I’m really happy with the squad.”