Potential next destination for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp emerges
There has been speculation over what could lie ahead for Jurgen Klopp when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.
One of European football's biggest clubs are reportedly keen to tempt Jurgen Klopp into a change of plans once he officially brings an end to his Liverpool reign at the end of the season.
There were emotional scenes at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as the Reds produced an impressive display to secure a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 win against Championship club Norwich City. That game came just 48 hours after Klopp had revealed he had decided to step down from his role at the end of the season and bring down the curtain on a remarkable nine-year reign with the red half of Merseyside.
Since replacing Brendan Rodgers, Klopp has led the Reds to a Premier League title, a Champions League Final win, an FA Cup Final triumph and also secured singular wins in the Carabao Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
After receiving the adulation of the Anfield faithful before, during and after the win over the Canaries, former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp stressed he was still focused on leading his side to success over the remainder of the season and called on supporters to get behind his players.
Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "It was great for the fans to show their love to me and we need an atmosphere on the pitch. We need the crowd and for them not to think about the manager. We need to forget it for a while and go for each opponent like crazy and that's what we want to do and the next chance is on Wednesday."
There has been much talk of what could lie ahead for Klopp once his Anfield reign is ended and there have been suggestions the German is keen to take time away from the game before deciding his next move. However, Spanish outlet Sport have now claimed Barcelona are 'convinced' they can change his mind and will 'go all out' to persuade Klopp to step into Xavi's shoes after he confirmed his own decision to leave his role with the Catalan giants.