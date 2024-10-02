Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Everton have both seen VAR play a role in some of their Premier League games this season.

The Reds sit top of the table with five wins from their opening six games with the only bump on their record a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest last month. Everton clinched their first win of the league campaign last weekend as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park, in a result that propelled the Toffees into 16th.

Both clubs have just one more game before the second international break of the season goes around but how might the early table look without the impact of VAR? Stockley Park has got involved in a number of games this term but have also allowed on-field officials greater control compared to the same stage last season. Below we run through how each team’s points total might have been affected by no video technology, based on goals - including those scored via VAR-impacted penalties - awarded and disallowed by Stockley Park.

1st: Liverpool - 15 points

VAR chalked off Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United for an offside by Mo Salah. Didn't impact the result in the end, however. Bournemouth also had an early goal ruled out against the Reds for an offside against Antoine Semenyo but Liverpool went on to claim a 3-0 victory.

2nd: Manchester City - 14 points

VAR has got involved just once for Man City this season when a penalty was awarded for a foul by Leif Davis on Savinho during their comfortable 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. The penalty was scored by Erling Haaland to draw the hosts level but the overall outcome would have likely resulted in a City win as they went on to score three more goals.

3rd: Arsenal - 14 points

VAR overturned a decision for the first time in an Arsenal game last weekend as Kai Havertz's 99th minute goal was given after an incorrect offside.

4th: Chelsea - 13 points

Chelsea are also yet to be impacted by a VAR decision this campaign. Although VAR did check a Man City goal on the opening weekend, before agreeing with the on-field call.

The LED board shows the VAR decision declaring Bernardo Silva of Manchester City (not pictured) onside, allowing the goal scored by Erling Haaland of Manchester City (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Getty Images. | Getty Images

5th: Aston Villa - 13 points

VAR has not overturned any decisions for or against Unai Emery's side this season.

6th: Fulham - 13 points (+2 points)

Fulham beat Leicester City 2-1 last month with the Foxes' goal initially ruled out for an offside against Jamie Vardy. However, after a check Wout Faes was able to celebrate an equaliser but Fulham battled back to earn all three points. Earned all three points late last month after VAR intervened in a penalty award for a foul by Murillo on Andreas Pereira. Raúl Jiménez scored it for a 1-0 win.

7th: Bournemouth - 12 points (+4 points, +4 places)

The Cherries could have had a strong record if not for VAR. Dango Ouattara has had two goals ruled out by Stockley Park with a controversial handball decision denying him the glory in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle Untied as his stoppage-time winner was chalked off. Against Nottingham Forest a week previous, he saw a goal ruled out for an offside against Lewis Cook. That game also finished 1-1. Also had a goal ruled out for offside in a 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

A general view of the inside of the stadium as the LED screen, which reads "Checking Goal Possible Handball", after Dango Ouattara of AFC Bournemouth scored a goal which was later ruled out following a Handball decision following the VAR Review during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United FC. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

8th: Newcastle United - 10 points (-1 point, - 1 place)

The Magpies earned a draw at Bournemouth but only after VAR intervened to rule out a late winner for the home side.

9th: Tottenham Hotspur - 10 points (- 1 place)

VAR has yet to overturn any decisions for or against Spurs this season.

10th: Nottingham Forest - 9 points

Forest earned a point against Bournemouth but only after Dango Ouattara had a goal disallowed for an offside against Lewis Cook. However, they were also denied a point late last month after VAR awarded a penalty to Fulham - scored by Raúl Jiménez - for a foul by Murillo on Andreas Pereira. Fulham won the game 1-0. So overall they have gained one point and lost one through VAR calls.

11th: Manchester United - 7 points (+1 point. + 2 places)

The Red Devils would have likely picked up at least an extra point with a draw against Brighton should a Joshua Zirkzee goal have stood. Instead, it was ruled out for offside.

Getty Images

12th: Brighton - 7 points ( -2 points, -3 places)

Brighton currently sit on nine points but that total would be reduced to seven without the intervention of VAR to disallow Joshua Zirkzee's goal for Manchester United against the Seagulls. Brighton won that fixture 2-1 in the end. Had one VAR decision go against them and one for them in their opening-day win over Everton as they went on to win 3-0.

13th: Brentford - 7 points (-1 place)

VAR has not impacted any of the Bees' games so far. In their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Eberechi Eze's thumping free-kick was ruled out by the on-field referee. VAR could not check the decision as the whistle went before the ball crossed the goal-line.

14th: West Ham - 5 points

No VAR overturns for the Hammers so far.

15th: Leicester City - 5 points (+2 points, + 2 places)

Have had one goal given by VAR but it came in a game they lost 2-1 to Fulham. Did see a call go against them when Crystal Palace saw a goal given after an incorrect offside as the Foxes shared the spoils in 2-2 draw. Also saw Arsenal awarded a late goal but it made the scoreline 4-2 rather than 3-2.

The LED board shows that a VAR check is underway to check the disallowed goal scored by Wout Faes of Leicester City. Picture: Getty Images. | Getty Images

16th: Ipswich Town - 4 points (-1 place)

There has been the one VAR decision against the Premier League new boys but it came in a game they lost 4-1 at Man City.

17th: Everton - 4 points (-1 place)

VAR was involved twice on the opening day for Everton as they lost 3-0 against Brighton. A Toffees penalty was cancelled after VAR advised the referee to check the decision before a fourth Brighton goal was ruled out for offside.

18th: Crystal Palace - 2 points (- 1 point)

Without VAR, Palace would be a point worse off after Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal was awarded after an incorrect offside in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

19th: Southampton - 1 point

Southampton have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League but have not had any VAR contention to deal with so far.

No VAR intervention for or against Wolves so far this season, after they triggered a league-wide vote over the summer to get rid of the technology in the Premier League.