An emotional Emre Can sat perched on a cameraman’s chair facing the yellow wall in Paris last night, clearly contemplating his side’s shining achievement in reaching the Champions League final - six years on from his last appearance with Liverpool on the fateful night in Kiev in 2018.

Borussia Dortmund have shocked the footballing world by reaching the final at Wembley by prevailing against opposition such as Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and PSV as well as navigating their way through the ‘group of death’ that included Newcastle, PSG and AC Milan displaying commendable fortitude. Can captained Dortmund and played 90 minutes in both legs against Luis Enrique’s side as the German club reached their first final since 2013 - which, coincidently, also took place at Wembley.

Furthermore, that 2013 game featured Bayern Munich who are set to face off against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, with their tie finely poised at 2-2. History could repeat itself and see the two German sides face off once again - 10 years after Munich edged a tight 2-1 victory as Jupp Heynckes triumphed over Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking of Klopp, and Liverpool, Can may also want to face Madrid to try and gain revenge for their victory over them in the 2018 final in Kiev. He left shortly after that final but that game that was infamous for two things: the iconic Gareth Bale overhead kick and Lorius Karius’ horror show that still plagues Reds fans. The 30-year-old played 10 minutes off the bench on that particular evening and watched on as Cristiano Ronaldo & Co lifted a third successive trophy.

Upon reaching his second final, he was overcome with emotion when speaking to CBS Sports’ Peter Schmeichel and reporter Anita Nneka Jones. “I’m very proud to be captain of this team, I’m a little bit emotional because it’s unbelievable what we did in the Champions League so far. We have a great mentality and a great character in this team and we are there. We have one dream - to win it. We will fight for each other.”