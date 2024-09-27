£60m star reveals Liverpool transfer preference amid Newcastle United interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Anfield as Liverpool turn their attention towards the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has reportedly dropped a major hint over his future after reports suggested Liverpool manager Arne Slot was against a move for the England defender.

The former Chelsea academy product has experienced a challenging start to the new Premier League season after the Eagles failed to win any of their opening five fixtures and will head into Saturday’s visit to fellow strugglers Everton sat just two points and two places above the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening month of the campaign was dominated by talk linking Guehi with a move to Premier League rivals Newcastle United, who were said to have made three unsuccessful offers for the Palace centre-back before the summer transfer window comes to a close at the end of August. There have been reports suggesting the Magpies will reignite their interest in Guehi during the January transfer window - but the defender has already stressed he will focus on his own game amid speculation over a move elsewhere.

Speaking to the BBC Sport at the height of speculation over a possible move to St James Park, the England star said: “If I had a magic wand to sort everything out in an instant I would, but I don’t. You can’t control any exterior noise. I just focus on my football and giving my best. I want to play as long as possible. If I could play to 40, great. I have stopped trying to figure out where I end up [in my career] because you can get too wrapped up in those things. I’ve had a few goals that didn’t go quite right, saying at this age I should be here. That's a bit too presumptuous. Everyone has their own journey."

With all thoughts now turning towards the January transfer window, Football Insider have claimed Guehi has informed friends he wants to join ‘a bigger club’ than the Magpies and ‘would jump’ at the opportunity to join Liverpool if the Reds were to formalise their reported interest in him during the January transfer window.

The report claims Liverpool have been ‘monitoring’ Guehi throughout the summer but state new head coach Arne Slot’s ‘misgivings’ over a potential move brought an end to any thoughts of submitting an offer to Palace.