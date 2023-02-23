The latest news headlines from Liverpool

Liverpool will be eager to pick up where they left off in their last Premier League match against Newcastle United, despite a disastrous evening in the Champions League midweek. The Reds went into Tuesday’s match off the back of consecutive wins and were delighted when they went 2-0 up against Real Madrid, however went on to concede five.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Crystal Palace at the weekend and could move up to sixth place if they can claim the victory. Liverpool haven’t lost against the Eagles since a memorable 2-1 defeat in April 2017.

Here are the latest news headlines...

‘It could be time to sell’

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino has criticised Virgil van Dijk and has suggested Liverpool could consider selling him after their defeat to Real Madrid.

The Dutchman had kept a clean sheet in his return to the team against Newcastle, however he failed to impress against the Spanish giants. The defender has struggled to regain his previous form in recent seasons, having been dubbed as the best centre-back in the world during his early years at Anfield.

Speaking to The Times, Cascarino said: “[Joe] Gomez plays Rodrygo onside and is then unfortunate with a deflection, but Virgil van Dijk should not escape criticism.

“As the senior centre back, he should recognise that his partner is struggling and ensure the back line is flat. However, the Dutchman was often raising his eyebrows or looking to the ground.

“This body language reminds me of Van Dijk’s final season at Southampton, when he was pushing for a move to Anfield. Five years on, I think it could be time for Liverpool to consider selling him themselves. The Van Dijk that was among the best in the world has disappeared.”

Rafa Benitez ‘wanted’ Juanfran

Rafa Benitez has revealed that he wanted to sign Real Madrid’s Juanfran during his time with Liverpool. The defender went on to join Atletico Madrid and made over 350 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

Benitez was discussing the decision to sell Michael Owen to Real Madrid in 2004, when he was forced to sell on one of the Reds’ best players and eventually settled on a deal that saw Antonio Nunez come the other way. However, Benitez had previously wanted to include Juanfran in the deal.

Speaking on the Official Liverpool FC Podcast, Benitez said: “I knew 100 per cent that they would do the deal and I said to Rick Parry, we have to do this price and try to put this young player, who was Juanfran from the B team who went to Atletico Madrid in the end as a full-back and a winger, he was a winger and we needed a right-winger.

“They put Nunez in the deal and we got Nunez who was injured and maybe was not the best signing, but we were trying to bring someone else to improve the deal for us.”