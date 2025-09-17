Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a hamstring injury, which could impact Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League match against Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield has been plunged into doubt.

The right-back controversially left Liverpool at the end of last season when opting to run his contract down. Alexander-Arnold is a homegrown product from the city who supported the Reds as a child.

After making a first-team breakthrough aged 17, he went on to help Liverpool claim seven major trophies - including the Champions League and a second Premier League crown last season. But Alexander-Arnold left under a cloud as he declined a new deal and joined Real Madrid.

Liverpool did manage to bank around £10 million as they allowed the 26-year-old to join the Spanish giants before his contract expired so he could play in the Club World Cup. Yet the figure was a fraction of his true value.

However, Alexander-Arnold’s start to his Real career has not gone straightforward. He has been a substitute for two of their opening four La Liga games, while he was omitted from England’s squad for the international break earlier this month. And now Alexander-Arnold may be set for a spell on the treatment table. In a 2-1 win over Marseille in the Champions League, the full-back was forced off after five minutes with a hamstring injury. It’s the second fitness issue he’s sustained since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool face Real in the Champions League on Tuesday 4 November and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to return. Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso said: “We'll wait a bit; maybe it's not as bad as it seems.We have to be creative in finding solutions. [Raul] Asencio came in well. [Eduardo] Camavinga and Jude [Bellingham] are back and will be able to play on Saturday."

Carvajal suspended

Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Madrid captain Dani Carvajal against Marseille. However, the Spain international will definitely not play against Liverpool in match-day four of the Champions League. Carvajal was given a straight red card in the 72nd minute after he faced off with Geronimo Rulli and moved his head towards the visiting goalkeeper. A VAR review deemed it was violent conduct and Carvajal must serve a three-match suspension.

“The expulsion was avoidable on our part, it’s a shame, and we’ll have to talk about it,” said Alonso. “The other thing is what the referee called.”

Slot previews Liverpool vs Atletico

Liverpool begin their 2025-26 Champions League campaign with they face Atletico Madrid at Anfield tonight. The Reds will then have trips to Galatasaray and Eintracht Frankfurt before they face Real.

On facing the La Liga outfit Atletico, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “When I was at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie you knew when you went from a Sunday to a Wednesday you had to make two steps up, unless you played Ajax or PSV on the weekend. If you play in the Premier League it is either the same quality you face or a little step up. Yes, it’s again a very difficult one because Atletico Madrid have done so well in La Liga over so many years with Diego Simeone. They were even able to win the league twice when you face Real Madrid and Barcelona, and they have been twice in the final of the Champions League.

“This is a team that is a difficult one to play against because of the mentality and because of their team performance and because of their individual quality. The last time I faced them I still wake up sometimes at night - it’s maybe not true! - but thinking about [Antoine] Griezmann and how good he was in that game. I think we lost 3-1, I’m not exactly sure, but he was outstanding in that game. The good thing now is that in my team I have players that can do similar things [as] Griezmann can do. I loved my players at Feyenoord a lot as well, but at that moment in time and in that moment of their career they were not able to compete with Griezmann on that night.”