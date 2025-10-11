Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has admitted he nearly had his head turned by Real Madrid during his playing days. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A Liverpool icon has spoken on his own experiences following recent criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold

To play for Liverpool’s first team is the dream of kids across the city and beyond, as one of England’s biggest clubs continues to champion bringing through talented local players while winning the biggest honours both domestically and in Europe.

There was, therefore, considerable criticism when one of Liverpool’s own, Trent Alexander-Arnold, decided to run down his contract and leave for almost nothing in the summer. His destination, Real Madrid, would entice many, but Reds fans felt this went against what it meant to be a Liverpool player as a local from the city himself.

Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid career has had a shaky start so far, as he started just two of Los Blancos’ first four La Liga matches and was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad before picking up a hamstring injury in late September.

An iconic Liverpool figure has given his opinion on Alexander-Arnold’s situation, revealing he was in a similar position at one stage of his own career with the Reds.

Steven Gerrard reveals Real Madrid interest as his ‘head was turned’

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he nearly went to Real Madrid during his days as Liverpool captain, before he ultimately decided to stay put and saw out his career with the Reds.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Gerrard said: “I think any player in the game, when Barcelona and Real Madrid come, it’s going to turn your head. This is me speaking without my Liverpool hat on at the moment.

“Real Madrid came for me with Mourinho, serious, and it turned my head. It didn’t get as much noise and traction as Chelsea because it was shut down pretty quick, because of the timing of it and what Real Madrid wanted me to do to manufacture that.”

Jose Mourinho was Real Madrid manager between 2010-2013, suggesting that it was during the latter stages of Gerrard’s career when the Spanish giants came calling. But they evidently asked the Reds legend to “manufacture” the move, most likely to be by handing in a transfer request or running down his contract.

An academy graduate just like Alexander-Arnold, Gerrard was never willing to take such measures to leave his boyhood club. It is this which sets him apart in the game, particularly considering the issues surrounding player power which became increasingly prevalent when Alexander Isak forced through a move to Anfield this summer.

‘What are you doing?’ - Gerrard has his say on Alexander-Arnold situation

“You know the stick he got – so what? I got it,” Gerrard added. “I can understand it, I get it. His best mate plays there, maybe he wants a challenge. He’s won everything at Liverpool, so there’s a part of me that really understands it.

“But as soon as I put my Liverpool hat back on, I think: ‘what are you doing?’ You’re winning things that I sit here now and still dream of winning. You’re winning European Cups, you’re one of the main men, the fans adore you. I understand it [the stick he got].”

There are certainly parallels to be drawn between the careers of Gerrard and Alexander-Arnold. Both masters with the ball at their feet, with a skill of threading a long pass which many can only dream of. The two Liverpool academy graduates both reached a crossroads in their respective careers with the luxury of Madrid calling, but one stayed while the other left his boyhood club behind. As things stand that will, ultimately, be what sets them apart.