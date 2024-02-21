It was announced today that Tuchel will be parting ways with the German club at the end of the season despite the fact he will have only managed one full season at the Allianz Arena. He did deliver the Bundesliga to ensure their winning streak of 11 league titles in a row continued, but this season has fell flat despite bringing in the likes of Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae.

On the other hand, Klopp's decision to part ways with Liverpool after eight years has led to all manner of speculation that he could find another top job in Europe despite his insistence on a long break from the sport. The latest rumours have seen him linked with the Bayern job, but his agent Marc Kosicke ruled out any notion that he could make such a move after leaving Merseyside, “Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season," he told Sky Germany. “That remains unchanged.". In addition, the news of Tuchel's exit has sparked more reports and opened up potential avenues that could affect Liverpool going forward. Not only is Xabi Alonso a key target for Liverpool, but Bayern have also earmarked him as their 'Plan A' for the summer, according to the latest reports. They are also targeting Zinedine Zidane, who hasn't managed since 2021 at Real Madrid.