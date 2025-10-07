Wayne Rooney has questioned Mo Salah's work ethic for Liverpool | Getty Images

There’s plenty to unpick at Liverpool right now as they enter unfamiliar territory following their recent string of defeats.

The Reds saw their form nosedive after losing three games in a row and slipping behind Arsenal in the Premier League table. Defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea sandwiched a disappointing 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

After a title-winning maiden season under Arne Slot, fans had become accustomed to convincing wins. This significant dip in performances has shook the fanbase, while the media are picking apart what is going wrong at Anfield.

Liverpool spent a record amount of money during the summer transfer window but issues in attack and defence have been exposed in recent weeks.

Wayne Rooney criticises Mohamed Salah ‘work ethic’ in latest Liverpool performance

Florian Wirtz has taken a lot of the flack recently, particularly due to his £116 million price tag. The German international is yet to get a goal or assist on the board since the Community Shield and fans have started to vocalise their frustrations.

It’s not just Wirtz or the new signings who have been called out either. Wayne Rooney has questioned Mohamed Salah’s ‘work ethic’ following Liverpool’s latest defeat to Chelsea. The Egyptian has started the season off slower than the world is used to, and he has just one goal from open play in the Premier League. However, it’s not his attacking contributions that Rooney has raised issue with.

“I think top players have a bit of an ego, and Mo Salah has been one of the best players in the league for a long time,” the former Everton and Manchester United striker said on The Wayne Rooney Show (via The Mirror).

“I think the last week has shown something. When it's going well and you're scoring goals and winning games, it's great and the team will put up with that. But over the last week, I would question his work ethic. We know he doesn't always get back and defend as much, but in the Chelsea game his full-back was getting torn apart and he was watching.

“He's not getting back and helping and players like [Virgil] Van Dijk, and the leaders in the dressing room should be telling him, 'you need to help out.' That was a worry - and I think he has looked a bit lost over the last week.”

Liverpool to face Man United in next clash

Liverpool will use the international break to return to the drawing board and assess what has gone wrong in their recent performances. With three straight defeats now stacked against them, the Reds will be hoping for a convincing result when they return to domestic action on October 19th.

They will host Manchester United in their next Premier League game back, which will bring pressure in its own right due to the intense rivalry and the Red Devils in need of points to climb the table. Hugo Ekitike’s former side Eintracht Frankfurt then await on October 22nd in the Champions League.