Liverpool ‘target’ £26m World Cup star in January transfer window

Liverpool will continue their pursuit of a midfielder in January

Liverpool have been in target with Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat about a move to Anfield, according to Foot Mercato. The Reds have been desperate to bolster their midfield this season.

Amrabat has gained a lot of attention for his brilliant World Cup campaign with Morocco, where he has started all four matches as they have qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Born in Huizen, the midfielder spent the start of his senior career in the Netherlands where he lifted the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield with Feyenoord. He then went onto win the Belgian First Division A with Club Brugge and was named as Hellas Verona’s Player of the Season in 2019-20, as well as Gazzetta dello Sport’s Best African Player in Serie A.

Advertisement

Amrabat made his debut for Morocco in 2017 and he made a single appearance in the 2018 World Cup, however it is this winter’s tournament that has led to interest from Liverpool. The report claims that the 26-year-old is eager to focus on the upcoming quarter-finals for now, however it is believed he had sent representatives to meet the Reds on his behalf.

It has been reported that Fiorentina would demand around £26 million for his services, with his contract not expiring until 2024 - while the Italians hold the option of a further year. According to Transfermarkt, the Moroccan’s market value was only around £8-9m last month and has now catapulted as a result of his stellar campaign in Qatar.

However, Liverpool aren’t alone in their pursuit of Amrabat. Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in his signature after they were thought to be very close to securing a deal for him last summer before a move collapsed. The report also claims that Inter Milan are monitoring the midfielder, while his agent has also admitted he was received plenty of enquiries over his availability.

Advertisement

Advertisement