Liverpool team news on Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas ahead of the Premier League campaign starting against AFC Bournemouth.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence begins in earnest when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Anfield on Friday (8pm BST).

The Reds were surprise winners of the English championship in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach. Liverpool were deserved champions but now the pressure is on to claim back-to-back crowns, which is something they have not achieved since 1984.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot’s men had the honour of raising the curtain on the 2025-26 campaign with they played FA Cup holders Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley. Liverpool suffered a penalty shootout loss after a 2-2 draw, with the performance having both positive and negative aspects.

The Reds were missing some senior players for the encounter and Slot will want as many of his troops available for the clash against Bournemouth, who finished ninth in 2024-25 with a record points tally of 56.

Ahead of the clash, here is the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

Conor Bradley - knock

There was a good chance that the Northern Ireland international would be Liverpool's starting right-back this season following the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold. But a fitness setback sustained in training means that will not be the case.

Bradley's issue is not thought to be serious but it has been enough to keep him out of Liverpool's previous two matches. With Jeremie Frimpong impressing against Palace, scoring the Reds' second goal with a cross that beat goalkeeper Dean Henderson, he is likely to feature against Bournemouth. But Slot will still hope that Bradley can be back to add depth to his bench.

Potential return game: Bournemouth (H), Friday 15 August

Joe Gomez - Achilles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool's longest-serving player has been plagued by injury problems over the past few years and had a recurring hamstring issue last season that required surgery.

Gomez left the Reds' pre-season tour of Asia because of his issue It has been described as not serious but the defender may face a race against time to be fit to face Bournemouth.

Ryan Gravenberch - suspension

The key midfielder was absent against Palace because of the birth of his child on the eve of the game. Now Liverpool prepare to be without Gravenberch yet again after he was sent off in a 1-1 draw with Palace on the final day of last term.

Return game: Newcastle (A), Monday 25 August.

Kostas Tsimikas - other

The left-back was omitted from the Community Shield squad having played numerous minutes in pre-season. The decision was not because of injury but uncertainty around his future, with Nottingham Forest showing interest earlier this summer. Tsimikas appears surplus to requirements after Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez while Andy Robertson remains under contract.

Potential return: Bournemouth (H), Friday 15 August.

Stefan Bajcetic - hamstring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster caught the eye when he broke through into Liverpool's team during the 2022-23 season. However, injury problems followed while he had loan spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas respectively last season.

At the latter, he picked up a hamstring problem that required surgery. Bajcetic has been working his way back towards full fitness and is yet to make an outing for the under-21s.

Potential return game: N/A