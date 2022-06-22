Sadio Mane’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool has now been confirmed.

Sadio Mane has lavished praise on ‘the best club in the world’ Liverpool after his departure to Bayern Munich was confirmed.

The forward’s six-year stay at Anfield has now officially come to a close.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He moves to Bayern in a deal that could reach up to £35 million.

And Mane is confident the Reds are in good hands.

What’s been said

Speaking to Liverpool’s club website, the Senegal international said: “Wow, for sure, Bobby and Mo – what players!

“I think there are no other secrets because playing alongside these great players - they make everything easier for me. I think I am just supporting this and especially Bobby, who always dropped and made space for me and Mo, I think it was just incredible.

“These two players, Liverpool still have great players and you have now Diogo and Diaz also – wow, what a player they have!

“But it’s normal, it’s the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best, but, for me, football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard. That’s what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them.”

Sadio Mane celebrates with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. Picture: LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

‘An unbelievable time at Liverpool’

Signed from Southampton in 2016, Mane won every trophy possible at Liverpool.

He leaves after scoring 120 goals in just 269 games - placing him 14th in the club’s all-time scoring charts.

And Mane is highly satisfied with what he achieved on Merseyside.

He added: “From the first day I came to the club, I spoke to the boss when I was in Southampton and I think at that time we were not even in the Champions League.

“He called me and I said: ‘For sure.’ I just decided in my heart that I am coming to Liverpool because that is where I see myself and, for me, it was the right time and the right club to achieve everything.

So, I can say of course we won a lot and I spent a great, great time there. An unbelievable time at Liverpool, we won a lot.