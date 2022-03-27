Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane face off in the final qualification round for the 2022 World Cup during this international break.

The upcoming international break will see two of Liverpool’s key players face off in a two-legged World Cup qualification tie.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and Sadio Mane’s Senegal meet in one of five final qualification fixtures, with the winner earning a place in at Qatar 2022.

Egypt lead 1-0 after Friday’s first leg in Cairo, but Mane’s Senegal will be hoping to hit back in Tuesday’s second leg at home in Diamniadio.

Egypt advanced to the final round by overcoming Gabon, Libya and Angola in Group F, whilst Senegal went unbeaten to top their group that contained Togo, Namibia and Congo.

The luck of the draw means both players won’t be at the World Cup in November and Liverpool will have one less player competing in the finals later this year.

Senegal, on the back of their African Cup of Nations victory, have only qualified for two World Cups in their history. In 2002, they made the quarter-finals before being knocked out of Russia 2018 in the group stage.

Salah’s Egypt have also appeared in few tournaments, with 1934, 1990 and 2018 their appearances - their highest finish being the round of 16 in their first-ever appearance.

But who do Liverpool fans want to make the finals in Qatar?