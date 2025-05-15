Brighton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium on Monday night.

Kopites might be wondering if they will witness another victory this season.

Since Liverpool tied up the Premier League title, they have rightly been enjoying themselves. With the Reds claiming a record-equalling 20th English championship with four games to spare, Arne Slot insisted his side should no longer be judged as they were before clinching the silverware.

Liverpool made six changes for their 3-1 loss against Chelsea the week after being anointed Premier League winners. The squad were given a period of downtime after that, with many jetting off abroad before reassembling before a 2-2 draw with second-placed Arsenal.

There has been more time off afforded this week. The players have travelled to Dubai to celebrate, with head coach Slot and his staff heading to Ibiza. It’s fair to say that Slot will not be doing as thorough preparation as per usual for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Liverpool still have the chance to accrue 89 points if they triumph in their final two games. Brighton, meanwhile, have plenty to play for. The Seagulls are ninth after a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and it is expected that the eighth-placed finishers can still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Ahead of the AMEX Stadium encounter, here is a look at the early team news for both sides.

Brighton team news

Solly March - out

The homegrown winger has suffered another knee injury and had to have surgery. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzler said last week: “Unfortunately, he will be out for the season. It's not a new injury. It's just some moments you have to repair something, [or] you have to clean something in the knee. It was a small surgery [to the one that was reconstructed]. Everyone is very convinced that he will be back in really good shape for pre-season.”

Ferdi Kadioglu - out

The Turkey international has been unavailable for an extended period with a toe injury.

Georginio Rutter - doubt

The forward has been absent for more than a month because of an ankle injury. Brighton are hopeful that Rutter can be back to play a part before the campaign finishes.

James Milner - doubt

The former Liverpool vice-captain has been plagued by fitness problems this season. He has played only three times because of a hamstring injury but has returned to training. Hurzler said last week: "James Milner, he's back on the pitch, not with the team, but with the rehab coaches. So, overall, negative and positive feedbacks about our players.”

Lewis Dunk - minor doubt

The Brighton captain missed the Wolves victory because of a ‘small issue’. He could be back.

Joao Pedro - return

The striker, who has been linked with Liverpool, has been forced to serve a three-game ban after being sent-off in a 4-2 loss at Brentford last month.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - doubt

The versatile defender has been unavailable since February after undergoing hamstring surgery. Gomez has returned to training and Slot may want him back in the Liverpool squad, but much will depend if the England international is ready.