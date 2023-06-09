Steven Gerrard’s odds of returning to a managerial position next season are in his favour after being linked to several clubs lately. The Liverpool legend was recently tipped as the favourite to become the new Leeds United head coach but now, another Championship club looks to rival this interest.

Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside the Whites this season, are said to be considering Gerrard as their next full-time manager. Back in April, Brendan Rodgers left the club by mutual consent after the Foxes found themselves tangled in a battle to escape the bottom three.

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League last season (Image: Getty Images)

Dean Smith stepped in until the end of the season but now Leicester are looking for a reliable candidate who can help them return to the top flight as quickly as possible. Gerrard has been without a coaching role since he was dismissed by Aston Villa in October last year and will no doubt be assessing his options as he looks to return.

Ally McCoist recently weighed in on the link between the former Liverpool captain and Leeds, and admitted that he isn’t sure this match-up would be in the best interest of either party.

Should an agreement between Gerrard and Leicester come to fruition, the 43-year-old will have his work cut out ahead of the 2023/24 season. An exodus of first team players is expected following their relegation, with Youri Tielemans already confirming his departure and Çağlar Söyüncü nearing a move to Atlético Madrid.

Key players including James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are also heavily linked to moves back up to the Premier League. This will leave the Leicester squad heavily depleted in numerous areas and in need of smart summer signings.

