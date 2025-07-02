Liverpool would be keen to sign Alexander Isak but Newcastle United are reluctant to sell their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak should only leave Newcastle United for three clubs, says former midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

The striker enjoyed a magnificent 2024-25 season for the Magpies. He scored 27 times in all competitions as Eddie Howe’s side finished fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League and won the Carabao Cup. Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley, with Isak scoring the decisive goal.

It’s not a surprise that Isak is coveted in the summer transfer window, with several clubs in the market for a new centre-forward. Although they comfortably won the Premier League title, it proved a problem position for Liverpool. The Reds would be keen to sign Isak if he is available.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked with Isak. The Gunners also require a new marksman after finishing runners-up in the Premier League in the past three seasons. However, Jenas says that Liverpool are the only club who Isak should depart Newcastle for in the Premier League, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur man said: “As a football club yes, it’s [Arsenal] a bigger football club than Newcastle.

“But in terms of the teams that they’ve both got currently, I think that for him to leave Newcastle… if I was Alexander Isak, this phone call needs to come in from Real Madrid, or it needs to come in from Barcelona, or potentially Liverpool currently right now. I don’t think there’s any others that would tempt me that much to leave Newcastle.”

Newcastle are reportedly set to offer Isak a new contract to make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. He already has three years remaining on his St James’ Park deal But The Times recently reported that the improved wages that the Magpies can offer Isak will still be paled by the terms Liverpool would be able to table. Newcastle are still having to be cautious when it comes to Premier League profit and sustainability rules, while the Reds have no issues. Captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mo Salah both earn in excess of £300,000 at Anfield.

Newcastle stance

Speaking on Isak towards the end of last season, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “I never make those guarantees about any player. It's not to do with Alex's future, I'd be foolish to sit here and do anything like that. We want to keep our strongest players. I have said that as long as I've sat in this seat.

"We have to keep our strongest players and bring in more good players to make us stronger because of the ambition of the club and everybody connected with its long-term success. That's the only way we can try to get that."

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike should they wish to strengthen their striker department. However, the Reds may first need to raise funds before entering the market, having already splashed out circa £200 million on Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Nunez is expected to depart, with Napoli keen, while Federico Chiesa is also a reported target for the Serie A champions.