Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has issued his verdict on Darwin Nunez after the striker’s first Premier League goal.

Gary Lineker is backing Darwin Nunez for a big future with Liverpool.

Nunez is already off the mark for the Reds, scoring the first equaliser in the Reds’ disappointing opening weekend draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went behind twice against the newly promoted Cottagers, but the one big positive was the performance of club-record signing Nunez.

The Uruguayan was not handed a start, with Roberto Firmino getting the nod, but he made an instant impact off the bench.

He came close with a backheel minutes after coming on, and he tried it again moments later.

Nunez was successful with his second attempt, scoring a superb leveller within 13 minutes of coming off the bench.

He then turned provider - albeit accidentally - when his misjudged touch became the perfect pass for Mo Salah to tap home from close range.

But the goal alone was enough to convince Match of the Day presenter Lineker that Nunez is the real deal.

The former Tottenham striker tweeted: “Darwin Nunez equalises for @lfc. Very clear, from that goal alone, that he’ll score bundles. The movement of a goal-scorer.”

It was some impact from Nunez, who will surely have to be considered for a start in Liverpool’s second Premier League outing, against Crystal Palace a week on Monday.

That game will be the striker’s first taste of playing at Anfield in a Liverpool shirt, and he is already becoming a popular figure amongs Reds fans, who chanted his name repeatedly in West London.

Nunez will, no doubt, want to avoid expectation getting the better of him, but with a goal in each of his first two outings, and given the fee he arrived for, Liverpool fans can’t be expected to contain their excitement.