David Lynch has provided an update on Liverpool’s interest in Martin Zubimendi.

Speculation over Liverpool’s potential transfer business in 2025 is ramping up as they continue their strong start to life under Arne Slot. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table by five points and are yet to drop a single point in Europe too.

The summer was relatively quiet compared to what many believed was in store for Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool brought just one new recruit to Anfield in the form of Federico Chiesa, with Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the ranks at the end of the season. However, there were other names thrown into the mix over the course of the transfer window.

One of the main targets Liverpool were hoping to sign was Martín Zubimendi, as their pursuit of a new defensive midfielder continued on from last summer. In 2023, Klopp & Co had been scouring the market for top quality No6s, with bids for both Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo put on the table.

Both players ended up signing for Chelsea in the end and Liverpool quickly brought in Wataru Endō to plug the gap left by Fabinho. While the Japanese international played a big part in the team last season, he has fallen out of favour under Slot.

When Zubimendi opted to stay at Real Sociedad, Liverpool put their whole midfield mission on hold, but they are looking to revisit targets in 2025. Journalist David Lynch has provided an update on the Reds’ interest in the Spanish star, and has said that if Liverpool get the nod to make their move, they will certainly approach him once again.

“The huge question over Zubimendi isn’t whether Liverpool like him or not. Nothing has changed since the summer. He’s a player they identified that would’ve been perfect to come in and play this type of football. There hasn’t been any change of profile they are looking for, but that is something that has happened in the past, by the way,” Lynch revealed to This Is Anfield.

“A lot of the background work they did on No.6s had to be thrown out once the new manager came in. They were definitely looking for a different profile — more of a metronome like Zubimendi rather than one of those more physical No.6s like Lavia or Caicedo, maybe even [Aurelien] Tchouameni as well.”

“They’re looking for more of a controller like Zubimendi, and while there’s no reason why Liverpool wouldn’t like him now, the huge question is, if he has changed his mind from the summer, or have Real Sociedad changed their mind about wanting to keep him for the rest of the season?”

“We’ve had no indication from his side that there’s been a change and he’s ready to go now, but maybe it will come in the summer. We know the way in which Liverpool approach transfers that they could look at this and think ‘if we can guarantee we can get him in the summer, we’ll do it then.’

“Like I say, there’s no indication yet that’s he willing to move in January, but if Liverpool do get the nod, 100 percent they’ll be back in for him.”