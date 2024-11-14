Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer rumours: The former defender has revealed that there is one player who could guarantee a league title.

Liverpool can maximise their chances of winning the Premier League title by making one signing in January.

The Reds find themselves with an unexpected five-point lead over Manchester City after just 11 games as Arne Slot’s side have raced into an early-season lead. Fellow rivals Arsenal sit seven points behind and there is a growing sense that Liverpool are far more settled than their two title rivals this season.

Whether or not that will lead to the title in 27 games time remains to be seen, but there is no disputing that Slot has achieved a harmony and rhythm in his team after a very short time. They now sit as genuine title challengers and Carragher believes they can take advantage of both their rivals’ shortcomings to win what was considered an unlikely title before a ball was kicked.

Carragher revealed which player Liverpool should sign to ensure they win the title this season. “If I was Liverpool I would be doing that,” said Carragher on Stick to Football.

“I was thinking about this – if you are Arne Slot and let’s say an average Premier League manager is at a top club for two or three years trying to win the league. Arteta has been there for four or five years. You are trying to build something. He might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five clear of City.”

He continued: “There’s a long way to go, I get that, but we know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market but if there is something there right now. Do it. “Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want – go and do it – you might never be in this position. You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count.”

Zubimendi is one player that Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on and they know that his £52m release clause is still available. However, Manchester City could pose a threat given that Rodri is out for the season and he could be a perfect replacement for them. Ryan Gravenberch’s form in that position has removed the immediate need to sign a player in that role but there is no doubting the quality of the Real Sociedad star who could well find himself in the Premier League in the not-too-distant future.