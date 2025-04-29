'They're talking about' - Didi Hamann names two strikers Liverpool could sign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League winners but are expected to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

Didi Hamann heaped praise on Arne Slot for ‘rejuvenating’ two Liverpool players to help inspire the Premier League title triumph.

The Reds have won the English championship for a record-equalling 20th time following a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. More impressively, Slot has yielded the silverware in his maiden campaign after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat last summer.

Klopp was a gargantuan figure during his nine years as manager, winning seven major trophies and regarded as one of the best in the world. It’s why Slot did not try to make too many changes after landing arriving from Feyenoord.

However, Ryan Gravenberch has become a key player on Merseyside. He was signed in August 2023 from Bayern Munich but did not feature too much in his maiden campaign. But in 2024-25, Gravenberch has started every league game and been a linchpin in the number-six position.

Curtis Jones has also played more of a prominent role under Slot. Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann - part of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning side - said: “Klopp bought quite a few players in his last season and it did improve. What we must forget is that no player came in last summer and only Chiesa came in late in the window.

“What he did is rejuvenate Gravenberch and Curtis Jones because they have been regulars. Gravenberch has been outstanding, probably a contender for Player of the Season. Players who haven't played much last season were like new signings. Curtis Jones was a bit-part player, he's played more games than ever. The big difference has been Gravenberch and Mac Allister in the middle of the park, they have been brilliant.”

While Liverpool are relishing winning the Premier League title, Slot and his staff will not be resting on their laurels. The ambition is to defend the crown next term and Liverpool will need to strengthen.

A new right-back could be needed should Trent Alexander-Arnold leave to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. But Hamann believes the priority should be a striker, with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ipswich’s Liam Delap possibilities. Hamann did warn that Isak, who has bagged 22 league goals this season, could cost in excess of £100 million. Delap has a £30 million release clause now that Ipswich have been relegated from the Premier League.

Hamann added: “We have to stress I'm not sure anyone signed a player without signing a player the summer before. If Liverpool keep most of their team together - they've kept Salah and van Dijk but I'm still not sure what will happen with Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's most likely to go. You've got Conor Bradley there so many you need a full-back who can cover at centre-back.

“The position they will look for is a centre-forward. As willing and hard-working as Nunez is, he simply doesn't put enough chances away. That's the only posiiton I would be looking at. It would be close to three figures, if not more. He is probably the best centre-forward. The other one they're talking about is Liam Delap from Ipswich. Isak was at [Borussia] Dortmund when he was 17-18, it was probably a bit too early.

“Isak would certainly be a player who would improve them. Every now and then they do spend big but are not the biggest spenders. If there's a price tag of 80,90, 100 million - I know they paid it for VVD which was well worth it - I'm not too sure this is what they want to do. “