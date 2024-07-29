The Reds rejected a £12m bid for the midfielder. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Reds rejected a £12m bid for the midfielder.

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a bid for midfielder Wataru Endo - who is not considered to be a key part of Arne Slot’s plans.

The new boss is currently assessing his squad ahead of the new season and the 31-year-old is one player whose future has since come into doubt. Marseille, managed by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, had an £11.8m bid rejected - but there are multiple clubs interested.

Endo joined last summer for a fee around £16m and went on to feature 43 times in his debut campaign. Making 34 starts shows how much Jurgen Klopp trusted him as his defensive midfielder and he proved to be a dependable and consistent figure that allowed the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai to thrive. But, with other clubs interested and potentially seeing an opportunity to steal him away, we’ve decided to consider which three players could replace him - based on transfer reports .

Ederson

Having performed directly against Liverpool last season, the Brazilian looks a solid option given he has just had the best season of his career. Energetic, well-rounded, quick and versatile, Ederson boasts a unique profile. Working in conjunction with Mac Allister could prove to be a strong partnership

Martin Zubimendi

The Real Sociedad midfielder impressed fans with his second-half performance against England after replacing Rodri. Heavily linked with Arsenal, he has been targeted by Liverpool. Only 25, he has a strong passing range and is more dynamic than Endo and would be a top-class replacement.

Joshua Kimmich