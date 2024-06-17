'Too easy' - what Cesc Fabregas just said about Liverpool star in England win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a nervy night for Trent Alexander-Arnold and his England team-mates as their Euro 2024 campaign got underway.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas offered a ‘mixed’ verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance in England’s Euro 2024 win against Serbia.

The Liverpool star was handed only his second start in a major tournament by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate as Alexander-Arnold was named in a midfield trio alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. The decision looked to be paying off in fine style as England dominated the opening 45 minutes and took a narrow lead into half-time thanks to a fine head from Real Madrid star Bellingham just before the quarter-hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a nervy second-half display allowed Serbia to put the Three Lions under pressure and only a fine save from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford prevent Dusan Vlahovic from snatching a point for Dragan Stojkovic’s side. Alexander-Arnold’s night had already been brought to a closeby that point as he was replaced by Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher - and that left BBC pundit Fabregas to deliver a mixed analysis of the Liverpool star’s display.

The former Spain international told BBC Sport: “(It was) mixed. I think he had moments where he was superb but I think others where he was maybe a little bit too easy and too complacent with the ball. But overall, he reacted well and showed good personality. The more he plays in there the better he will become. I am not worried about that. I think so (he said when asked if he should play against top teams). That 30 or 35 minutes they’ve done in the first-half, they have to build on that, sit down, analyse, talk individually and collectively and they need to grow. They have too much talent to be playing defensive players.”

Alexander-Arnold also received support from former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, who pointed to one stunning crossfield pass from the Reds star during the second-half as a standout moment in what he believed was a promising performance in midfield.