'Too easy' - what Cesc Fabregas just said about Liverpool star in England win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas offered a ‘mixed’ verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance in England’s Euro 2024 win against Serbia.
The Liverpool star was handed only his second start in a major tournament by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate as Alexander-Arnold was named in a midfield trio alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. The decision looked to be paying off in fine style as England dominated the opening 45 minutes and took a narrow lead into half-time thanks to a fine head from Real Madrid star Bellingham just before the quarter-hour mark.
However, a nervy second-half display allowed Serbia to put the Three Lions under pressure and only a fine save from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford prevent Dusan Vlahovic from snatching a point for Dragan Stojkovic’s side. Alexander-Arnold’s night had already been brought to a closeby that point as he was replaced by Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher - and that left BBC pundit Fabregas to deliver a mixed analysis of the Liverpool star’s display.
The former Spain international told BBC Sport: “(It was) mixed. I think he had moments where he was superb but I think others where he was maybe a little bit too easy and too complacent with the ball. But overall, he reacted well and showed good personality. The more he plays in there the better he will become. I am not worried about that. I think so (he said when asked if he should play against top teams). That 30 or 35 minutes they’ve done in the first-half, they have to build on that, sit down, analyse, talk individually and collectively and they need to grow. They have too much talent to be playing defensive players.”
Alexander-Arnold also received support from former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, who pointed to one stunning crossfield pass from the Reds star during the second-half as a standout moment in what he believed was a promising performance in midfield.
He said: “When you get him on the ball, you haven’t got much to worry about. He got caught a couple of times but that’s part and parcel of playing in midfield. You get a lot more touches and people are coming at you from all angles. Then you see stuff like this (a crossfield pass to Kieran Trippier) and there aren’t many that can do that and change it from a defensive position to right we are in the final third now in one pass. He has that quality to do that and the only real concern about him is when you play the better teams and they start asking you questions defensively. But I like to focus on what he’s good at and it’s getting in areas and picking out a white shirt with quality.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.