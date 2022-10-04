The 18-year old Norwegian is being touted as a potential signing for some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Between their lackluster league form and a tricky Champions League group stage tie with Rangers tonight, the January transfer window is likely not at the forefront of Liverpool minds at the moment.

However, the rumour mill keeps turning and the Reds are being linked with a bright young prospect currently plying his trade in the top flight of Danish football.

Andreas Schjelderup has spoken publicly about his future amid reports linking him with moves to both Anfield and the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal also said to be interested.

Here is everything you need to know about the player including what he has said about his future and transfer interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League:

Who is Andreas Schjelderup? Teenage midfielder linked with Liverpool

Andreas Schjelderup is an 18-year old midfielder who currently plays for Danish Superliga leaders FC Nordsjælland.

Having previously been with FK Bodø/Glimt in his native Norway as a youth player, he moved to Nordsjælland in 2020 and made his first team debut in the 2020/21 season.

He made 16 first team appearances and scored three goals in his debut season and has made a total 50 appearances and scored 14 goals for the club despite his young age.

On the international stage, Schjelderup has represented Norway at Under 15, Under 16, Under 18 and Under 21 level with two of those caps coming for the oldest age grade.

What has Andreas Schjelderup said amid Liverpool and Arsenal links?

In an interview with Danish publication Ekstra Bladet, translated by Inside Futbol, Schjelderup has remained coy over his future.

When asked about rumoured interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, he said: “I do not know, right now I’m doing really well in North Zealand, and that’s where my focus is right now.”

FC Nordsjælland currently sit top of the Danish Superliga, one point ahead of second place Randers, with Schjelderup having netted seven goals in 14 appearances including a brace against their nearest rivals in a 3-1 win for Nordsjælland on Monday night.