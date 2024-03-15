The Europa League final will be held in Dublin this year

The final eight teams in the Europa League are now set and the draw will take place today as Liverpool await their quarter-final opponents.

A utterly dominant 6-1 win (12-2 on aggregate) over Sparta Praha last night secured their place in impressive fashion, as Jurgen Klopp's side stamped down their authority on the competition as the out-and-out favourites to triumph in May. Following the end of the last round, the draw for the quarter and semi-finals will take place in at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, from 13:00 CET (12:00pm GMT) on Friday 15 March - here's everything you need to know.

Who has qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals?

Atalanta (ITA) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) Benfica (POR) Liverpool (ENG) Milan (ITA) Marseille (FRA) Roma (ITA) West Ham (ENG)

What are the rules for the Europa League quarter-final draw?

• At this stage of the competition, no teams are seeded and there is no country protection.

• Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in the large central bowl and shuffled.

• The first and second balls drawn determine the first quarter-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg.

• The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls to complete the quarter-final pairings.

What are the rules for the Europa League semi-final and final draw?

Semi-final procedure

• At this stage of the competition, no teams are seeded and there is no country protection.

• Four balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of quarter-final 1’ to ‘Winners of quarter-final 4’ are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled.

• The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg.

• The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Final draw procedure

• Two balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of semi-final 1’ and ‘Winners of semi-final 2’ are placed in a central bowl and shuffled.

• The first ball drawn designates the nominal home team for the final.

When will the rest of the Europa League games take place?

Quarter-finals First legs: 11 April Second legs: 18 April

Semi-finals First legs: 2 May Second legs: 9 May

The full fixture schedules will be released at 18.00 CET (17:00pm GMT) at the latest on the day of the draw.

Where will the Europa League final take place?

