Arne Slot could be in the market for further quality in the summer window. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot has some big squad decisions to make if Liverpool want to get out of this recent hole

Arne Slot has had several squad headaches so far this season with Liverpool — from injury blows, to new signings falling short of expectations.

Some things simply haven’t been clicking for the Reds and a disastrous dip in form has not only cost them their Premier League lead, but they now trail seven points behind new front-runners Arsenal.

Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa brought huge relief but there’s still a lot to work on at Anfield. Slot is still discovering his strongest starting 11, which, contrary to pre-season predictions, currently involves the omission of some new personnel.

Arne Slot forced to drop new Liverpool signings

Despite spending a record-breaking amount of cash on new signings over the summer, some of Liverpool’s recruits have been struggling to bed into their new side. Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz in particular have fallen widely short of expectations.

The latter notched two assists against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League but those were his first goalscoring contributions since the Community Shield. As a result, Wirtz has been demoted to the bench on four occasions in the Premier League since fans started to air their frustrations about his lack of goals and assists.

As for Kerkez, criticism has been barrelling towards him in recent weeks from fans and pundits alike. The Hungarian was signed to become Andy Robertson’s long-term successor but his performances so far have been unconvincing and have seriously lacked confidence.

Gary Neville is just one pundit who has torn into Kerkez. The former Manchester United defender said the left-back ‘looks like a baby’ compared to his teammates following Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea.

Ex-Anfield star Steve Nicol also recently weighed in and said that the rest of the Liverpool team ‘do not trust’ Kerkez on the ball.

Milos Kerkez now out of favour at Liverpool

Nicol believes Kerkez has been ‘affecting the whole team’ with his nervous performances and has urged Slot to drop him and ‘get somebody solid in that everybody trusts’.

Indeed, Kerkez looks a shell of the dominant Bournemouth left-back that turned Liverpool’s head over the summer. The Reds’ backline hasn’t looked its sharpest this season and there have been plenty of moments exposing their frailties. However, Kerkez has quickly established himself as a weak link in the defensive chain and the manager has also noticed it.

Slot switched the Hungarian out for Andy Robertson pretty quickly against Burnley, opting to replace him in the first half after he was booked for diving. Amid Liverpool’s recent dismal seven-game run across the Premier League and Champions League, they have won twice, and Kerkez was benched on both occasions.

Robertson started against both Eintracht Frankfurt and Aston Villa, delivering a huge wake up call for Slot. If Liverpool want to claw their way out of this recent hole, dramatic changes must be made, including benching new signings who were expected to be first choice regulars and simply haven’t reached their expected impact.

Ironically, Robertson’s performances last season sparked concerns and nudged the Reds to sign a new left-back. Now, he is being called upon to steady the ship, as his replacement has become a seriously unreliable figure to risk in a title-defending starting 11.

Until Kerkez’s confidence grows and he is viewed as a more reliable starting figure, Slot simply must go back to basics and turn to Robertson, who will no doubt be relishing these chances to prove he is still Liverpool’s strongest option on the left.

