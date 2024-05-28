The former Everton and Man Utd attacker has spoken on the famous debate among football fans.

Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney has given his opinion on whether Steve Gerrard was better than Paul Scholes during the latest episode of the Overlap with Gary Neville.

The popular YouTube channel saw Rooney join Neville for the latest edition of the ‘Quickfire Questions’. One of those who was ‘who was the best player you have played with?’ to which he responded Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he also named Scholes as an option because of ‘what he brought to the team’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It led Neville to bring up the famous debate that rages among fans from week to week: who was the best midfielder out of Frank Lampard, Gerrard and Scholes? Speaking on Sky Bet’s The Overlap, Rooney weighed in with unique insight having played with all of them during his playing career. “They’re all different.” He began.

“I think all-round, Stevie is the best. I think he can defend, pass the ball, run, score goals, set-pieces and I think from an all-round point of view he is the best. From a goalscoring point of view, the goals he scored were incredible. Technically, probably, not at Stevie’s or Scholes’ level but there was no one better than him at scoring goals from midfield.

“And then Scholes just because of how he adapted, he was almost a striker when he was younger and then go to deeper and dictate midfield - I don’t think the other two could dictate the way he did. All world-class players.”