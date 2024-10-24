Ex-Man United man makes bold Liverpool prediction ahead of 'emotional' Arsenal clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Gary Neville confirmed his prediction for the weekend on the latest episode of the Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast.

Gary Neville has predicted that Liverpool’s strong run will end this weekend when they face Arsenal.

The Reds are fine form and recorded their 11th win in 12 games this season when they triumphed over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last night. A single goal from Darwin Nunez was enough to take all three points from the German side as Arne Slot added to his brilliant record in his start to life as Liverpool manager.

Now his side are set to continue their difficult run by travelling to the Emirates Stadium which will cap off three games in seven days facing Chelsea, Leipzig and now Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners are currently reeling from their player absences; Riccardo Calafiori (knee) and William Saliba (suspended) are set to miss out while the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are all doubts.

With Liverpool only missing Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker, they will boast a ‘stronger’ starting eleven overall. Slot did, however, make just three changes from the win over Chelsea - one was forced with Nunez starting in place of Jota while Alexis Mac Allister came back into the side and Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson.

Luis Diaz could return at the weekend to the starting line-up after Cody Gakpo began the past two games on the left wing while we should expect a very strong line-up given Slot will likely rotate heavily in the EFL Cup tie with Brighton next week.

Speaking on the latest episode from the Overlap’s Stick to Football, Neville gave a quick prediction on the weekend’s game at the Emirates which has been a hotly-contested game across recent years. “This is the big one, the emotional one! I’m not having a 0-0 and I don’t want it,” said Neville on Stick to Football. “I can’t watch a 0-0 on a Sunday! 1-1 or 2-2 is alright but I hate 0-0. I need a winner or goals. I’ll tell you what, I think I’ll go Arsenal 2-1.”