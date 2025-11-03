Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League after earning a 4-0 win over Valencia in La Liga.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xabi Alonso played down his angry reaction on the touchline as Real Madrid eased to their latest victory ahead of their showdown against Liverpool.

Los Blancos delivered a 4-0 triumph over Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu to go seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table. They quickly asserted their authority with a Kylian Mbappe double inside 31 minutes putting Real in the driving seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side had the chance to go three goals ahead befoe the break when they were awarded a second penalty. Rather than taking the chance to complete a first-half hat-trick, Mbappe handed the duty to Vinicius Jr. However, the winger - who issued a public apology earlier this week for his angry reaction when substituted in Madrid’ victory over Barcelona in El Clásico - missed the spot-kick. That prompted Alonso to fume but Jude Bellingham did put the game to rest in the first half, with Alvaro Carreras rounding off the triumph in the second period.

What’s been said

On his reaction, Madrid boss Alonso said: “It was because he missed the penalty, because it could have been 3-0 before half-time, but then Jude scored. It was the frustration of being able to go 3-0 up and that's it. We assign the penalty takers and Kylian is the first taker. Then they make decisions. I like them to take penalties because it's a good opportunity. Kylian scored the first one and I would have liked him to score the second one too. It's no big deal. Kylian is still the first taker."

Real’s attention now turns to a trip to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Reds arrested a four-match losing streak in the Premier League as they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Madrid have not dropped points in the Champions League yet and will head to Merseyside looking to inflict a seventh defeat in 10 games in all competitions on Liverpool.

Real preparations

There have been suggestions that Real will not train at Anfield before the encounter - an option that UEFA give all teams. Alonso confirmed that will be the case and they will undergo a session in the Spanish capital before jetting to Merseyside,

The former Liverpool midfielder, part of the 2005 Champions League-winning team, said: “It's my decision because we have to prepare for the match and we prefer to do it at our training ground, in our own space, so that we're not surrounded by 200 cameras."

Madrid did suffer a minor injury scare against Valencia, though, with Arda Guler being substituted at half-time. The attacking midfielder, who has recorded three goals and six assists for far this term, had a minor ankle issue, according to The Athletic, and Alonso opted not to take any risks.