Xabi Alonso is the favourite to take over both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool now have competition from their former star ahead of the transfer window.

Liverpool finally have their Jurgen Klopp replacement in the form of Arne Slot but finalising their choice was not a smooth ride. Following the German’s announcement that he would be leaving Anfield, the club found themselves linked with a number of potential candidates.

For a large amount of time, former Red Xabi Alonso was the main name on the radar and backed as the favourite to succeed Klopp at the hilt. However, after plenty of speculation, the ex-midfielder confirmed that he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024/25 season, abruptly ending the rumours.

After guiding the Black and Reds to their first ever Bundesliga title and qualifying for the Champions League, it was no surprise that Alonso wanted to reap the rewards of his efforts next term. However, German rivals Bayern Munich were also eyeing up his services as they announced the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. While Alonso snubbed both of his former clubs to stay with Leverkusen, he is now looking to inconvenience Liverpool even further as the transfer window approaches.

Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes are expected to make some significant moves this summer and the Reds aren’t short of names being linked to Merseyside. Amid speculation over the futures of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, Liverpool have shown interest in several exciting attackers — mainly wingers — as they approach the summer.

One man who is a glaring target for multiple clubs is Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville. The 22-year-old has been tipped to leave Elland Road for some time now following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Like other influential stars in their ranks, Summerville’s future likely lies away from Leeds after they failed to secure promotion from the Championship.

Leeds’ agonising defeat to Southampton in the play-off final leaves them vulnerable to Summerville, Archie Gray and others pushing for a move to top flight football. Liverpool have been monitoring Summerville along with rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United but a twist in the tale could see the Reds once again snubbed by Alonso.

According to SportBild, Bayer Leverkusen and the Anfield icon are the latest club to enter the running for Summerville and they are ‘aiming’ to secure a £17 million deal for the winger. He has been viewed as a realistic target this summer and despite his impressive return of 21 goals and 10 assists last season, Leeds could be forced to cash in for a less than desirable amount after their failed promotion bid.

Leverkusen are looking to build on their history-making season and the Dutchman’s versatility and eye for creativity makes him a hugely sought-after target around Europe.