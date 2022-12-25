Liverpool will make a long-awaited return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they travel to Aston Villa looking for a win that would close the gap to the top four.
As it stands, Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently seven points adrift of fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur and know that only a drastic improvement in results during the second part of what has already been a unique campaign will give them any hope of returning to the Champions League next season.
On and off-field matters have dominated the headlines recently with Reds owners FSG said to be considering selling the club - but Klopp will hope that will not impact on the plans he is making for the January transfer window. With the use of the popular Football Manager 2023 game, LiverpoolWorld takes a look at the business Liverpool are predicted to conduct in the first month of the new year.