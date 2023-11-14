Everton and Liverpool have experienced contrasting fortunes when it comes to penalties during the first three months of the Premier League season.

It has been a positive period in the Premier League season for Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool. Despite making a slow start to their first full campaign under Sean Dyche, Everton has shown signs of life by claiming wins against West Ham United and Crystal Palace either side of a draw with Brighton and Hove Albion to move eight points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the international break.

Liverpool are focused on the other end of the table as they look to keep up the pressure on reigning champions Manchester City - and as it stands, Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the chasing pack with an unbeaten run of five games leaving them just one point behind the men from the Etihad Stadium.

There are positive moods on either side of Stanley Park - but one area where the two sides differ is in the number of penalties they have been awarded during the Premier League season. LiverpoolWorld takes a look at the stats behind the spot kicks to see where the Merseyside rivals lie compared to their league rivals.

1 . Tottenham Hotspur - 0 No penalties awarded Photo: Getty

2 . Bournemouth - 0 No penalties awarded Photo: Alex Livesey

3 . Wolverhampton Wanderers - 0 No penalties awarded