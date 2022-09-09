Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Friday.

Leeds Rhinos' play-off at Catalans will go ahead as scheduled on Friday. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Rugby League will pay its respects to QueenElizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning.

There will be no fixtures in England on Friday, which means the Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams will be postponed, with a new date to be confirmed as soon as possible.

As Friday’s first Betfred Super League elimination play-off is being played in Perpignan, it will go ahead as scheduled, as with other sporting events involving British teams abroad.

There will be a minute’s silence before kick-off, with the players of Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos wearing black armbands.

Similarly, the England Community Lions will show their respect before the Final of the European Under-19s Championships against France in Italy on Saturday evening.

Further announcements will be made about the weekend fixtures at all levels, including the community game, Academy play-offs and the Betfred Women’s Super League Shield semi finals, following further meetings on Friday morning.