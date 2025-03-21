I saw the 'Northern Lights' in Liverpool and was 100% proved wrong

Discover the magical Borealis installation at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock, offering an enchanting Northern Lights experience with stunning visuals.

A magical Borealis experience has arrived at the Royal Albert Dock, offering visitors the chance to see the beautiful Northern Lights over Liverpool like never before.

The world-renowned art-installation by Dan Acher is taking over the waterfront for ten days, turning the city’s skyline green, blue and pink using beams of light to travel through cloud particles, creating a magical illusion of the Northern Lights.

I headed to the waterfront on the opening night (Thursday, March 20) to see the beautiful for myself.

As someone who has always wanted to see the Northern Lights, I was incredibly excited when I heard about the Borealis installation but didn’t for a second think it would be anywhere near as impressive as the real thing. To be honest, I thought they might be a bit of a let down. But, as soon as the illuminations began - along with a calming soundtrack - I knew I was wrong.

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Acher’s creation combines technology and the elements using beams of light to travel through cloud particles, creating a magical illusion of the Northern Lights. Located on Hartley Quay, Borealis sees red, green and blue light interact with clouds of artificial smoke to fill the air with incredible colours that move with the wind.

The installation is best viewed by moving around and no second is the same, with the stunning lights constantly moving and swirling above Hartley Quay.

Running from 7.00pm to 10.00pm until March 30, Borealis is best viewed once it’s dark and looks truly beautiful, offering the perfect opportunity to snap unique photos of the Liver Buiding and the Pumphouse clouded in blue, green and pink.

Hot chocolate at Francie's. | Emma Dukes

The installation is completely free to view and there are plenty of stalls to visit for a quick bite while you’re there - including the Francie’s pop-up for a special hot chocolate or the One O’Clock Gun stall for a hearty bowl of Scouse.

The Northern Lights experience might just be my favourite installation to ever come to Liverpool so make sure you don’t miss out - and be prepared for the docks to get busy.