'Robust' policing plan for BBC Radio's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool

Merseyside Police has a “robust” plan in place for the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend as tens of thousands of people are set to descend on the city.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will run from Friday (May 23) to Sunday (May 25) in Sefton Park with up to 40,000 people each day expected to attend the three-day event. Thousands of Liverpool supporters will then line the streets on Monday (May 26) ) to celebrate the Reds’ Premier League title win.

Monday will also see her Royal Highness The Princess Royal lead Cunard’s anniversary celebrations, as the luxury cruise line marks 185 years of maritime heritage.

Speaking about Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “The city has hosted many major concerts and events in recent years and visitors to the city have always been given a warm welcome and been able to enjoy the lively and vibrant atmosphere.

“We are expecting up to 40,000 people to attend Sefton Park each day, but I want visitors and residents to feel reassured that a robust policing operation has been put in place to ensure everyone can enjoy the event as well as the nightlife and attractions the city has to offer during the Bank Holiday weekend.”

There will be a visible police presence in the Sefton Park area across the weekend, including officers in uniform plain-clothes officers.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke continued: “We are anticipating high volumes of people travelling to Sefton Park each day and for the safety of everyone we would ask that if you don’t have a ticket not to turn up.

“There will be no designated car parking available at Sefton Park and public transport is expected to be very busy so please plan your journey, give yourself plenty of time and regularly check timetables.

“We appreciate that this will be the first time that a lot of people will be visiting our city and so we want people to make sure their visit is memorable for all the right reasons. Therefore, we ask that people take steps to protect their own safety by not leaving their property, including bags and mobile phones, unattended and always keep valuables close.

“Most of all we want people to have fun and look out for each other, but we are linked in with the event organisers and security staff to help us identify crimes if they do happen. We encourage everyone – residents, visitors, and staff – to remain vigilant and report anything that they see that doesn’t feel right.

“You have a vital role to play in keeping our community safe. You’re never wasting our time, and no click or call will be ignored, so trust your instincts.”