G'wed star Dylan Thomas-Smith and social media sensation Sam Taylor to participate in Southport FC's charity match supporting families affected by the Southport knife attack.

Two more stars are set to take part in a special charity football match organised by Southport FC.

Taking place on August 3 at Haig Avenue, the fundraising game is in support of the 24 families directly affected by the tragic Southport knife attack of July 2024. Top celebrities from the worlds of football, entertainment, music, and social media will participate.

The latest additions to the celebrity line up are G’wed star and Wirral local Dylan Thomas-Smith, and social media star Sam Taylor.

The important event is being delivered in partnership with Southport Hesketh Round Table - which has already raised nearly £185,000 through their official GoFundMe campaign, working closely with the families affected from the very beginning.

Dylan Thomas-Smith and the G'wed cast. | ITV

Much like the popular Soccer Aid event, the match will feature a mix of celebrities and ex/professional footballers, coming together for a fantastic cause. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00pm, with gates opening earlier to allow fans to soak up the atmosphere.

James Nelson-Joyce during Soccer Aid. | Getty

Southport FC said: “This day is about more than football. It’s about showing solidarity, remembering those affected, and raising vital funds to continue helping the families whose lives were changed forever.”

Other stars on the line up include James Nelson-Joyce, Joe Royle, Willie Donachie, Toni Duggan and more. Reds legend John Aldridge will manage one of the teams, while Tony Bellew will also appear at the event.