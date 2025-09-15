Legendary Manchester band, Happy Mondays, are coming to Liverpool.

The Happy Mondays are set to perform in Liverpool next year, as part of a 22-date tour in celebration of their classic album ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches’.

Frontman Shaun Ryder, Bez, Mark Day, Gary Whelan, Dan Broad and Firouzeh Berry will perform the album’s highlights, as it marks its 35th anniversary.

The band will perform at Liverpool Mountford Hall on March 21.

Joining the tour as very special guests are The Farm and Northside, who were both on the bill for the Happy Mondays’ legendary 1991 concert at Elland Road in Leeds.

Shaun Ryder said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back on tour with the Mondays in 2026, especially with our old mates The Farm who are touring with us.”

A venue pre-sale will take place from 9.00am on Wednesday (September 17), before going on general sale at 9.00am on Friday (September 19), available from www.alttickets.com and www.happymondaysofficial.co.uk .