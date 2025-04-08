Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke Jerram's Helios sculpture makes its debut at Liverpool Cathedral, offering a unique chance to experience the sun up close in a free public exhibit.

An awe-inspiring sculpture of the sun is illuminating Liverpool Cathedral. For the first time ever, the UK's largest cathedral is hosting Helios, created by world-renowned British artist Luke Jerram, after having also hosted Museum of the Moon and Gaia.

The breathtaking seven-metre sculpture of the sun offers a scale like no other. Every centimetre of Helios represents 2,000 kilometres of the sun's surface. Intricate details like sunspots and solar flares that are usually millions of miles away appear visible to the naked eye.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, went to see Helios for herself and had a chat with the man behind the incredible artwork.

Helios, Liverpool. | Ian Fairbrother

Luke Jerram told us: “The artwork has been made out of about 4,000 images of the surface of the sun. All the spicules and sunspots and solar flares, all the origins of solar flares, all that detail has been put into it. And then we've also got this amazing rippling light that's internally projected onto the surface.

“It should be rather mesmeric and hopefully quite calming. You know, we don't ordinarily get lots of sunshine in the UK, so this is an opportunity to get some guaranteed rays.”

Liverpool Cathedral is the first venue in the world to have showcased three of Luke Jerram's celestial artworks.

Luke continued: “I love Liverpool. They seem to get culture in a way that other cities don't quite, you know and it's amazing that this exhibition is also free for the public to visit.

“If you're a four-year-old child, you're going to enjoy running underneath the sun and being in this amazing space and having a bit of freedom. Whereas if, you know, you're an astrophysicist, you'll really enjoy looking at the surface of the sun that you've never seen before in quite the same way.”

Helios, Liverpool. | Ian Fairbrother

To complete the dazzling display, the cathedral has curated a diverse programme of events, allowing visitors to experience the installation in many unique ways.

Alissa Koopal, Director of Enterprise at Liverpool Cathedral said: “We've got a massive tickets at events programme, so that goes from storytelling to half-term crafts and activities,02:01which is donation-based.

“From there, we go into a science and faith lecture. We've got yoga ongoing, we've got cathedral late socials - which is one of my favourites - where we're kind of recreating a bit of a summer garden style.”

This isn't just art, it is a complete experience with a custom surround sound composition blending solar sounds, NASA mission recordings and uplifting music. And, the artwork also comes with this surround sound composition that helps connect the architecture with the sculpture.

Helios is available to visit for free at Liverpool Cathedral until May 9. Full details can be found here.