Discover the hidden historic gems of Liverpool without spending a penny at the Heritage Open Days 2025, taking place from September 12 to 21. Our top picks include Croxteth Hall, Friends of Williamson’s Tunnels, and more.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from September 12 to 21 2025, National Trust’s Heritage Open Days will see a packed programme of tours and events, featuring everything from grand houses to museums, and the chance to travel on Liverpool’s historic buses.

The UK-wide initiative aims to bring people together to celebrate heritage, community, and history, and dozens of venues across Liverpool and Merseyside have announced their involvement. Here are our top picks for Heritage Open Days events in the city.

Our top picks for Heritage Open Days in Liverpool 2025

Croxteth Hall

When? September 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 11.00am to 4.00pm.

September 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 11.00am to 4.00pm. Where? Croxteth Hall & Country Park, Croxteth Park L12 0HB.

Croxteth Hall & Country Park, Croxteth Park L12 0HB. Pre-booking required? No.

No. About: Explore the opulent rooms and hidden corners of Croxteth Hall. Learn about the Hall’s fascinating past, the Molyneux family who lived here, and the architectural marvels that make it unique.

Friends of Williamson’s Tunnels

When? September 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 11.00am, 12.00pm, 1.00pm and 2.00pm.

September 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 11.00am, 12.00pm, 1.00pm and 2.00pm. Where? Joseph Williamson's House Site (House Façade with Blue Plaque), Opposite No 39 Mason Street, Edge Hill L7 3EW.

Joseph Williamson's House Site (House Façade with Blue Plaque), Opposite No 39 Mason Street, Edge Hill L7 3EW. Pre-booking required? Pre-booking required.

Pre-booking required. About: See the dramatic Banqueting Hall and Wine Bins, quarried out of the local sandstone in the early 1800s for yourself. This tour on foot takes about an hour and descends deep below street level. There are many objects to see, each of which tells a story of industrial and social History.

Croxteth Hall. | Radarsmum67, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Wavertree Congregational Church

When? September 13, 14 20 and 21 from 12.00pm to 4.00pm.

September 13, 14 20 and 21 from 12.00pm to 4.00pm. Where? Wavertree Congregational Church, 12 Hunters Lane, Liverpool L15 8HL.

Wavertree Congregational Church, 12 Hunters Lane, Liverpool L15 8HL. Pre-booking required? No.

No. About: The church is open fully for visitors to look around the 188 year old building, the school room is open in the basement as well as the gallery to give a birds eye view of the church, there will be members of the church available for tours if required.

St George’s Hall

When? September 18, 19 and 20 at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

September 18, 19 and 20 at 11.00am and 2.00pm. Where? St. Georges Hall, Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1JJ.

St. Georges Hall, Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1JJ. Pre-booking required? Pre-booking preferred.

Pre-booking preferred. About: A wonderful opportunity to visit the Great Hall in the Grade I listed St George's Hall. Located in the heart of Liverpool City Centre, St George's Hall is one of the greatest examples of neo-classical architecture in the world.

Turner Home

When? September 18 and 19 from 10.00am to 4.00pm.

September 18 and 19 from 10.00am to 4.00pm. Where? Dingle Lane, Liverpool L8 9RN.

Dingle Lane, Liverpool L8 9RN. Pre-booking required? Pre-booking preferred.

Pre-booking preferred. About: Experience the unique character and rich History of Turner. Visitors will have a rare opportunity to explore the beautiful chapel, atmospheric former morgue, and a special exhibition gallery that reveals hidden aspects of Turner’s long-standing story and impact.

Turner Home, Liverpool. | Rodhullandemu

Cast Iron Church

When? September 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from 10.00am to 4.00pm.

September 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from 10.00am to 4.00pm. Where? St Michael's Church Road, Liverpool L17 7BD.

St Michael's Church Road, Liverpool L17 7BD. Pre-booking required? No.

No. About: Set in a Conservation area, this Grade I listed, 'Cast Iron' church, with its stunning East Window, is one of the earliest prefabricated churches. It is one of Liverpool's Georgian buildings, which exceeds Bath in number. One of Liverpool's best music/gig venues, attracting artists such as Paul Weller.

Journey Through Waste

When? September 16 at 1.00pm.

September 16 at 1.00pm. Where? Gillmoss Recycling Discovery Centre, Bridgehouse Lane, Liverpool L10 5HA.

Gillmoss Recycling Discovery Centre, Bridgehouse Lane, Liverpool L10 5HA. Pre-booking required? Pre-booking required.

Pre-booking required. About: Veolia are opening their doors at the Gillmoss Materials Recovery Facility. Come and find out about the journey of your waste and recycling and get an update to help you Recycle Right.