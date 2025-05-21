Inhaler announce huge Liverpool headline show joined by The Snuts & The Bandits
Inhaler are heading to Liverpool for their biggest UK headline show to date this October.
The Dublin four-piece are set to take the stage at M&S Bank Arena on October 11, supported by The Nuts and Liverpool legends The Bandits, who will perform live for the first time since 2004.
The rock band - made up of Eli Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon, and Josh Jenkinson - will perform at Liverpool’s Sefton Park this week as part of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.
Inhaler will follow their huge Liverpool arena gig with a headline show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 31.
Liverpool tickets will go on general sale on Friday, May 23 at 10.00am.