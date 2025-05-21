Inhaler announce huge Liverpool headline show joined by The Snuts & The Bandits

Dublin rock band Inhaler will headline their largest headline show to date at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Inhaler are heading to Liverpool for their biggest UK headline show to date this October.

The Dublin four-piece are set to take the stage at M&S Bank Arena on October 11, supported by The Nuts and Liverpool legends The Bandits, who will perform live for the first time since 2004.

Irish singer and guitarist Elijah Hewson of rock band Inhaler.placeholder image
Irish singer and guitarist Elijah Hewson of rock band Inhaler. | AFP via Getty Images

The rock band - made up of Eli Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon, and Josh Jenkinson - will perform at Liverpool’s Sefton Park this week as part of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Inhaler will follow their huge Liverpool arena gig with a headline show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 31.

Liverpool tickets will go on general sale on Friday, May 23 at 10.00am.

