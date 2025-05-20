BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Full Sunday lineup and stage times including JADE and Mumford & Sons
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend lands in Liverpool this week, with dozens of incredible artists set to perform in Sefton Park on Friday (May 23), Saturday (May 24) and Sunday (May 25).
The final day of the three-day festival at Sefton Park will see performances from huge names such as JADE, Mumford & Sons, HAIM, Wet Leg & Tate McRae.
Below is everything you need to know about Sunday’s event, including the full lineup and stage times.
Are Sunday tickets still available?
No, Sunday tickets are now sold out.
What time do gates open?
Gates open at 11.00am on Sunday, with the event scheduled to finish by 10.00pm.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Sunday lineup and stage times
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Pop anthems with Matt & Mollie - 12.30pm to 1.30pm
- Tate McRae - 1.30pm to 2.15pm
- Radio 1 anthems with James Cusack - 2.15pm to 3.00pm
- Lola Young - 3.00pm to 3.35pm
- Pop anthems with Dean McCullough - 3.35pm to 4.20pm
- Jorja Smith - 4.20pm to 5.00pm
- Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah - 5.00pm to 5.45pm
- Wet Leg - 5.45pm to 6.25pm
- Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin - 6.25pm to 7.10pm
- HAIM - 7.10pm to 7.55pm
- Rave-up with Arielle Free - 7.55pm to 8.45pm
- Mumford & Sons - 8.45pm to 9.45pm
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- South Arcade - 1.45 to 2.15pm
- Hard Life - 2.55pm to 3.25pm
- Joy Crookes - 4.15pm to 4.50pm
- FLO - 5.30pm to 6.05pm
- Self Esteem - 6.45pm to 7.30pm
- Maia Beth DJ set - 7.30pm to 8.15pm
- JADE - 8.15pm to 9.00pm
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Boo - 12.30pm to 2.00pm
- Essel - 2.00pm to 3.00pm
- Sarah Story - 3.00pm to 4.00pm
- Martha - 4.00pm to 5.00pm
- Charlie Tee - 5.00pm to 6.00pm
- Phoebe I-H - 6.00pm to 7.00pm
- Jeremiah Asiamah - 7.00pm to 8.00pm
BBC Introducing Stage
- PAISLEIGHB - 11.30am to 12.00pm
- Keyside - 12.30pm to 1.00pm
- Dirty Nice - 1.30pm to 2.00pm
- Fat Dog - 3.30pm to 4.00pm
- AIMEI - 4.30pm to 5.00pm
- Courting - 5.30pm to 6.00pm
- Le Boom - 6.30pm to 7.00pm
- Pixey - 7.30pm to 8.00pm