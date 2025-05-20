Find out who’s performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Sunday, including Mumford & Sons, and full stage times.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend lands in Liverpool this week, with dozens of incredible artists set to perform in Sefton Park on Friday (May 23), Saturday (May 24) and Sunday (May 25).

The final day of the three-day festival at Sefton Park will see performances from huge names such as JADE, Mumford & Sons, HAIM, Wet Leg & Tate McRae.

Below is everything you need to know about Sunday’s event, including the full lineup and stage times.

Are Sunday tickets still available?

No, Sunday tickets are now sold out.

What time do gates open?

Gates open at 11.00am on Sunday, with the event scheduled to finish by 10.00pm.

JADE / Mumford & Sons / Haim. | Getty / Canva

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Sunday lineup and stage times

Radio 1 Main Stage

Pop anthems with Matt & Mollie - 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Tate McRae - 1.30pm to 2.15pm

Radio 1 anthems with James Cusack - 2.15pm to 3.00pm

Lola Young - 3.00pm to 3.35pm

Pop anthems with Dean McCullough - 3.35pm to 4.20pm

Jorja Smith - 4.20pm to 5.00pm

Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah - 5.00pm to 5.45pm

Wet Leg - 5.45pm to 6.25pm

Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin - 6.25pm to 7.10pm

HAIM - 7.10pm to 7.55pm

Rave-up with Arielle Free - 7.55pm to 8.45pm

Mumford & Sons - 8.45pm to 9.45pm

Tate McRae. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Radio 1 New Music Stage

South Arcade - 1.45 to 2.15pm

Hard Life - 2.55pm to 3.25pm

Joy Crookes - 4.15pm to 4.50pm

FLO - 5.30pm to 6.05pm

Self Esteem - 6.45pm to 7.30pm

Maia Beth DJ set - 7.30pm to 8.15pm

JADE - 8.15pm to 9.00pm

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Boo - 12.30pm to 2.00pm

Essel - 2.00pm to 3.00pm

Sarah Story - 3.00pm to 4.00pm

Martha - 4.00pm to 5.00pm

Charlie Tee - 5.00pm to 6.00pm

Phoebe I-H - 6.00pm to 7.00pm

Jeremiah Asiamah - 7.00pm to 8.00pm

BBC Introducing Stage

PAISLEIGHB - 11.30am to 12.00pm

Keyside - 12.30pm to 1.00pm

Dirty Nice - 1.30pm to 2.00pm

Fat Dog - 3.30pm to 4.00pm

AIMEI - 4.30pm to 5.00pm

Courting - 5.30pm to 6.00pm

Le Boom - 6.30pm to 7.00pm

Pixey - 7.30pm to 8.00pm