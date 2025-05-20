Discover the full lineup and stage times for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 on Saturday, including performances by Sam Fender and Inhaler.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will officially take over Liverpool’s Sefton Park this week, with some of the biggest names in the music biz performing over three days. The festival begins on Friday (May 23), but huge stars like Sam Fender, Sugababes, Tom Odell and Blossoms will perform on Saturday (May 24).

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s event, including the full lineup and stage times.

Are Saturday tickets still available?

No, Saturday tickets are now sold out.

What time do gates open?

Gates open at 11.00am on Saturday, with the event scheduled to finish by 10.00pm.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday lineup and stage times

Radio 1 Main Stage

Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Vicky - 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Tom Odell - 1.30pm to 2.10pm

Workout anthems with Maia Beth - 2.10pm to 2.55pm

Sugababes - 2.55pm to 3.35pm

Pop anthems with Dean McCullough - 3.35pm to 4.20pm

Myles Smuth - 4.20pm to 5.00pm

Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges - 5.00pm to 5.45pm

Blossoms - 5.45pm to 6.25pm

Party anthems with Sam & Danni - 6.25pm to 7.10pm

Wolf Alice - 7.10pm to 7.55pm

Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah - 7.55pm to 8.45pm

Sam Fender - 8.45pm to 9.45pm

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Special guest - 1.15pm to 2.00pm

Good Neighbours - 2.40pm to 3.20pm

Artemas - 4.00pm to 4.35pm

Jordan Adetunji - 5.15pm to 5.50pm

Inhaler - 6.30pm to 7.15pm

Jack Saunders DJ set - 7.15pm to 8.00pm

Aitch B2B AJ Tracey - 8.00pm to 9.00pm

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Charlotte Plank - 2.15pm to 3.00pm

Arielle Free - 3.00pm to 4.00pm

Danny Howard - 4.00pm to 5.00pm

Sarah Story - 5.00pm to 6.00pm

Phoebe I-H - 6.00pm to 7.00pm

Connor Coates - 7.00pm to 8.00pm

BBC Introducing Stage

KOJ - 11.30am to 12.00pm

Liang Lawrence - 12.30pm to 1.00pm

Erin Lecount - 1.30pm to 2.00pm

Jetta - 2.30pm to 3.00pm

Mackenzy Mackay - 3.30pm to 4.00pm

Sienna Spiro - 4.30pm to 5.00pm

Superlate - 5.30pm to 6.00pm

Luvcat - 6.30pm to 7.00pm

Secret set - 7.30pm to 8.00pm