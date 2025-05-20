BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Full Saturday lineup and stage times including Sam Fender & Inhaler
Discover the full lineup and stage times for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 on Saturday, including performances by Sam Fender and Inhaler.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will officially take over Liverpool’s Sefton Park this week, with some of the biggest names in the music biz performing over three days. The festival begins on Friday (May 23), but huge stars like Sam Fender, Sugababes, Tom Odell and Blossoms will perform on Saturday (May 24).
Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s event, including the full lineup and stage times.
Are Saturday tickets still available?
No, Saturday tickets are now sold out.
What time do gates open?
Gates open at 11.00am on Saturday, with the event scheduled to finish by 10.00pm.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday lineup and stage times
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Vicky - 12.30pm to 1.30pm
- Tom Odell - 1.30pm to 2.10pm
- Workout anthems with Maia Beth - 2.10pm to 2.55pm
- Sugababes - 2.55pm to 3.35pm
- Pop anthems with Dean McCullough - 3.35pm to 4.20pm
- Myles Smuth - 4.20pm to 5.00pm
- Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges - 5.00pm to 5.45pm
- Blossoms - 5.45pm to 6.25pm
- Party anthems with Sam & Danni - 6.25pm to 7.10pm
- Wolf Alice - 7.10pm to 7.55pm
- Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah - 7.55pm to 8.45pm
- Sam Fender - 8.45pm to 9.45pm
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Special guest - 1.15pm to 2.00pm
- Good Neighbours - 2.40pm to 3.20pm
- Artemas - 4.00pm to 4.35pm
- Jordan Adetunji - 5.15pm to 5.50pm
- Inhaler - 6.30pm to 7.15pm
- Jack Saunders DJ set - 7.15pm to 8.00pm
- Aitch B2B AJ Tracey - 8.00pm to 9.00pm
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlotte Plank - 2.15pm to 3.00pm
- Arielle Free - 3.00pm to 4.00pm
- Danny Howard - 4.00pm to 5.00pm
- Sarah Story - 5.00pm to 6.00pm
- Phoebe I-H - 6.00pm to 7.00pm
- Connor Coates - 7.00pm to 8.00pm
BBC Introducing Stage
- KOJ - 11.30am to 12.00pm
- Liang Lawrence - 12.30pm to 1.00pm
- Erin Lecount - 1.30pm to 2.00pm
- Jetta - 2.30pm to 3.00pm
- Mackenzy Mackay - 3.30pm to 4.00pm
- Sienna Spiro - 4.30pm to 5.00pm
- Superlate - 5.30pm to 6.00pm
- Luvcat - 6.30pm to 7.00pm
- Secret set - 7.30pm to 8.00pm