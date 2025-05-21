KSI to perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool
A new star looks set to perform at Sefton Park.
The news was announced just before 10.15am on BBC Radio 1, with Greg James saying: “KSI is coming to Liverpool.”
The influencer, boxer and musician looks set to join Tom Grennan on stage on Friday (May 23), with a video posted to BBC Radio’s page showing Grennan asking KSI if he’s free and can get to Liverpool.
The duo have a song together, Not Over Yet, which is playing throughout the video.