A new star looks set to perform at Sefton Park.

KSI will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool this week.

The news was announced just before 10.15am on BBC Radio 1, with Greg James saying: “KSI is coming to Liverpool.”

The influencer, boxer and musician looks set to join Tom Grennan on stage on Friday (May 23), with a video posted to BBC Radio’s page showing Grennan asking KSI if he’s free and can get to Liverpool.

The duo have a song together, Not Over Yet, which is playing throughout the video.