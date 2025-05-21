KSI to perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st May 2025, 10:21 BST
A new star looks set to perform at Sefton Park.

KSI will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool this week.

The news was announced just before 10.15am on BBC Radio 1, with Greg James saying: “KSI is coming to Liverpool.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
KSI.placeholder image
KSI. | Getty Images

The influencer, boxer and musician looks set to join Tom Grennan on stage on Friday (May 23), with a video posted to BBC Radio’s page showing Grennan asking KSI if he’s free and can get to Liverpool.

The duo have a song together, Not Over Yet, which is playing throughout the video.

Related topics:LiverpoolKSIBBC Radio 1Greg JamesVideo
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice